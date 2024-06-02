MadameNoire Featured Video

Bianca Censori is committed to wearing as little as possible whenever she steps out alongside hubby Kanye West.

Page Six reported that Censori, an Australian architectural designer, was seen sporting a very tiny, white swimsuit in Prato, Italy, on Saturday (June 1). In a photograph shared on social media, Censori can be seen holding what appears to be a notebook of sketches, causing people to speculate that she and Ye were probably in town for a meeting about his Yeezy brand.

Known as one of Italy’s fashion hubs, Prato is also where the rapper oversees production for Yeezy.

The bathing suit worn by Censori resembles a wet white T-shirt, with the sides open enough to allow people to bear witness to her torso and breasts. She also had very little covering her backside. However, she looks ready to get to work, sporting a pair of tan clog sandals.

West can be seen matching her fly with an all-white ensemble—a white jacket, pants, and sneakers.

Censori and Ye tied the knot in December 2022 and continue creating social media buzz, specifically with comments geared toward Censori’s fashion choices. Known to wear sheer tights as pants and sometimes completely see-through attire, Censori keeps people guessing and on their toes. Once, she even pulled up to Disneyland with bandages wrapped around her feet instead of shoes.

A source close to Censori defended her style of choice, noting that this is just another way for her to express herself.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” they said. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

Some have even accused the Chicago native of using the Australian native as a puppet, but another source quickly dispelled the rumors.

“Ye allows her a platform to be her full self,” they explained. “She knows he has power, and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power. So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects … without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody.”

West showcased his protective spirit after reports claimed that he punched a man who allegedly assaulted Censori in April 2024.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” a rep for Ye told Page Six about the reported interaction. “She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

The “All Falls Down” rapper seemingly confirmed the claims during an appearance on The Download podcast.

“He had to go to bed early,” said Ye. “[I] tucked this nigga in.”

Despite comments around their relationship and what Censori chooses to wear while out with West, the couple looks like it is still going strong. They will soon celebrate two years of marriage this upcoming winter.