MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is legally married to Bianca Censori.

According to a marriage license obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Jesus Walks” rapper and his Australian boo said “I do” on Dec. 20, 2022. The outlet noted that Ye, 45, married the 28-year-old architect just one month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

The Grammy Award-winning producer shares four children with his first wife: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4. According to the official marriage license, Ye and Bianca got hitched in Palo Alto, California, with help from California-based officiant James Mayfield. The duo, who have been spotted around Europe wearing some wild fits as of late, opted to keep their marital status confidential.

Under California law, couples above 18 can file for a confidential marriage license if they can prove they have been “living together as spouses” at the time of the application process, according to the California Department of Public Health. No witnesses must sign the license or be present during the ceremony.

According to a source close to the happy couple, Ye and Bianca decided to tie the knot privately to protect their loving union.

“Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera,” the insider said.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

The source added, “For that reason, they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down. They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married.”

Ye has been enjoying his new life as a married man. Earlier this week, the Donda artist hit a local Starbucks in Florence, Italy, with his Aussie wife in tow.

After ordering his coffee, the rapper allegedly asked a fan if he could sit with her to enjoy his cold brew.

On Oct. 7, the fan, who goes by the name of @Delfina.Donat on TikTok, uploaded a video of her surprising exchange with the hip-hop star. The short clip captured Ye and Bianca ordering their drinks at the counter. The “Jesus Walks” emcee walked ahead of his spouse with his beverage, leaving her to grab the small plates of snacks. Minutes later, the video flashed to Ye sitting at Delfina’s table.

The rapper was dressed down in an all-black ensemble with a black T-shirt wrapped over his head to conceal his identity. Bianca rocked her signature skin-tight bodysuit— this time in silver —with a pair of kitten heels.

“I’m still in shock. I’ll never get over this,” Delfina captioned the video.

In a follow-up post uploaded by her friend, Delfina claimed that the rapper sat with her for over 45 minutes in Starbucks.

Fans got a kick out of seeing Ye chilling at the coffee shop with the Italian fan.

“That was so random, like what?” one person penned.

Another user opined, “You should have asked him when the album was dropping!”

A third person asked, “Why didn’t you say Hi? Omg!”

Congrats to Ye and Censori!

RELATED CONTENT: Butt-To-Thigh Ratio On Point As Ye Dons Skin-Tight Leggings In Los Angeles