MadameNoire Featured Video

According to the Daily Mail, Ye’s wife Bianca Censori received an “intervention” from her Australian loved ones about her marriage to the rapper.

The publication alleged that Bianca’s friends and family confronted the 28-year-old Yeezy architect in early November. The concerned loved ones reportedly bashed Ye’s “controlling ways” and implored Bianca to “wake the fuck up” regarding their coupling.

The intervention allegedly happened during Bianca’s first trip to her home country since her and Ye’s secret nuptials in December 2022. While abroad, the 28-year-old reportedly spent time with her father, mother, and sister, Angeline.

A source who was allegedly at the Marquis of Lorne nightclub in Melbourne Nov. 10 said the Censori sisters partied till closing time with other nightlife seekers. A photo of Bianca from that night showed her rocking a gray triangle bralette and silver bottoms. Her pixie-cut brown hair was in a side part.

During her night on the town with Angeline, the 28-year-old reportedly had “a good time” reconnecting with her Australian friends and knocking back drinks.

“No one made a fuss at all,” said the source about the sisters presence in the club. “She [Bianca] was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else — even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side.”

“I didn’t even recognize who she was until a mate of mine pointed her out and said, ‘Look, that’s Kayne’s missus over there,” the unidentified clubber added.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was noticeably absent from Bianca’s trip to Australia. The couple’s time apart comes after they spent much of the year together in the United States, Italy and Japan.

While his wife was visiting her family and friends, the Donda rapper, 46, was in the Middle East with his eldest child, daughter North West, 10. A source claimed the Yeezy architect “chose to go home after it was made clear to her that West would be only taking North with him.”

Regarding the couple’s separate travels, the source added, “it was clearly hard for them to break apart for the week, but there was no other option, really.”

In October, an undisclosed source alleged that Ye required Bianca to live by certain rules that restricted her dress, what she ate and more. The gossip spreader even claimed the rapper instructed the 28-year-old to “never speak.”

“She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” the source said of Bianca.

RELATED CONTENT: “Bianca Censori Allegedly Accused Friends Of Being ‘Jealous’ After Concerns About Relationship With Kanye Arise”