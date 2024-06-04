Was Joseline Hernandez’s Clapback On Her Hairstylist Too Much Or Nah?

The Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez wasn’t feeling her hairstylist’s attitude, and she promptly let him know.

The latest target of the reality television star’s comebacks is a hairstylist whom she criticizes for being heavy-handed in a clip that has since been shared via social media.

“Who is this?” Hernandez asks in the video. “Why are you grabbing my hair like that? I don’t even know you.”

“I don’t know you either,” said the male hairstylist, who appeared to be doing touch-ups on the former Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member’s hair in response to her previous comments.

“Well, you can get your big, fat ass out this motherfuckin’ room, fat bitch,” Hernandez responded.

She then yells, “Bye hoe,” at least three times before saying, “Bitch, I don’t know you like that. Why the fuck you got an attitude? I just said I don’t know your bitch ass. Get the fuck outta here.”

Hernandez then calls on someone to remove the hairstylist from the room, but not before getting a few more obscenities out of the way.

Social media users criticized her behavior in the clip, sharing their thoughts via the comments section of the post.

“The fact that she was that bothered by his, ‘I don’t know you either,’ shows he ATE,” said one person. “All she said after was her hurt ego displaying.” Another person said, “She’s so small-minded because the first thing she brought up was his weight. Was that supposed to hurt his feelings?”

“Joseline thinks that she can talk to ppl any kind of way and handle them any kind of way too,” someone else wrote. “But one day, she’s going to meet her match.”

Hernandez, 37, first rose to fame when she appeared as a cast member of the inaugural season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. For six seasons, her love triangle with former Bad Boys Records producer Stevie J and his then-girlfriend, Mimi Faust, was the main storyline of the show.

Since then, the Puerto Rican native has remained in the spotlight, especially within the reality television universe, with a spin-off, Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood, and her current series, Joseline’s Cabaret, which has aired on Zeus Network since 2020.

A January 2024 report by TMZ revealed that Hernandez was sentenced to two years of probation following a 2023 incident where she was caught physically attacking former Joseline’s Cabaret contestant, Big Lex, backstage at the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III.