Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III weren’t the only ones boxing at their star-studded exhibition fight in Sunrise, Florida June 11. Backstage, Love & Hip-Hop alum Joseline Hernandez was caught on camera punching the daylights out of reality TV star Big Lex.

According to reports, the cause of the scuffle is unclear, but judging by the video, Hernandez appeared to have the upper hand in the heated brawl.

Big Lex ended up topless after her scuffle with Joseline at the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III fight.

One video shared to The Neighborhood Talk captured the rapper and dancer pounding on Big Lex’s head with her fists before she placed the reality TV star in a chokehold. After a long tussle, bystanders eventually dragged a topless Big Lex out of the Ponce, Puerto Rico native’s clutches.

But the “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker wasn’t done laying the haymakers on the burgeoning hip-hop star.

In another video, which captured the fiery altercation from a different angle, Hernandez slithered past security and several other bystanders to attack Big Lex one more time. As the reality TV star fell to the ground, Hernandez got in a few more kicks and punches before witnesses swooped in to break up the fight.

Angry and pissed off, the “Puerto Rican Princess” began punching everyone and everything in sight, including an unknown woman who wasn’t involved in the heated altercation. Out of retaliation, the unidentified bystander threw a drink at Hernandez and got chased out of the venue by the rapper’s crew.

According to TMZ, things didn’t end well for Hernandez. On Monday morning, the star was arrested on four charges, including trespassing and battery.

Who is Big Lex?

Big Lex was a contestant on the second season of Hernandez’s hit Zeus Network Show “Joseline’s Cabaret.” The aspiring rapper rose to fame after she went viral in 2021 for her “double homicide” comment. Lex dropped the cringy remark after a fellow contestant revealed that they had aborted their twin babies.

She also released a diss track called “Double Homicide” aimed at Hernandez in 2022.

It seems like tension has been building between these ladies for a while now.

Joseline Hernandez performed before the fight, and things got awkward.

Before Mayweather and Gotti stepped into the ring, Hernandez took to the stage to perform on Sunday. The Puerto Rican rhymer donned a white bikini top and a pair of tiny weeny shorts as she ground the stage and rapped in Spanish. At one point during her performance, Hernandez appeared to be out of breath as she struggled to keep up with her pre-recorded background vocals. Check out the odd performance below. The audience didn’t even clap for the spicy gig.

