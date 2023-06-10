MadameNoire Featured Video

Instagram users are extremely puzzled by Joseline Hernandez’s latest outfit.

The former Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star took to her account on June 8 to show off what she thought was a fashionable ensemble. A video shared to the rapper and dancer’s account captured her prancing through midtown Manhattan in a colorful Marni dress.

The “Puerto Rican Princess” rocked the tie-dye floor-length dress with a cropped black fur coat, combat boots and a Gucci suitcase. She completed the unique ensemble with a wide-brim straw hat that featured two embroidered bows. Hernandez twirled her Marni dress around confidently as she showed off the confusing outfit to the camera.

“How I walk into the business that pays me wearing my Gucci LV and Prada,” she captioned the video.

Instagram sounds off about Joseline Hernandez’s odd outfit.

In the comments section, fans seemed pretty perplexed by the 36-year-old’s wardrobe selection. Folks online just couldn’t see the vision.

One user joked asked, “Why you walking around looking like Willy Wonka?”

Another internet comedian penned, “All I can see is the Cat in the Hat.”

A few netizens were downright appalled by Hernandez’s attire.

“I’m sorry but no. Everything that’s designer isn’t always cuteee,” one person complained.

A fourth user commented bluntly, “Throw that whole outfit away I don’t care how much that shit cost smfh shit is ugly.”

Yikes!

Earlier this week, Hernandez paid a visit to Manhattan’s swanky Pendry Hotel where she was filmed sipping on a chilly cocktail as she strut out of the posh hot spot wearing a bright orange fur coat and a funky print dress that snatched her curves. The “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker paired the look with another wide-brim hat that featured embroidered sunglasses.

We got to admit this look is super cute, but that Marni ensemble is still up for debate. What do you think? Is Joseline Hernandez styling and profiling, or is it time for her to hire a trained stylist?

