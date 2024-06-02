MadameNoire Featured Video

Arrested felon and estranged husband to Steve Harvey Morning Show host Shirley Strawberry, Earnest “Ernesto” Williams, was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury on April 23 on 39 counts of fraud.

“From at least December 1, 2009, through June 30, 2022, Williams engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,” read the documents filed with the Fulton County Superior Court.

Referred to as a “serial scammer,” Williams reportedly posed as a successful businessman, using his charm to swindle victims, mainly women, by promising to assist them with “new business ventures, to promote their existing business ventures, or to help them build their brand or image.”

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people—taking their money, vehicles, and other assets,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office announced that a grand jury indicted Williams under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). The 39-count indictment also accuses him of fraudulently marrying the famous radio personality to access more victims.

“To create an impression of success, he used his marriage to scam other people,” said Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten in an interview with WSB-TV.

“Earnest Williams often created the impression of a close or romantic relationship with many of these victims, using these relationships to take money, vehicles, trailers, RVs, and other property from them,” he added.

Court documents claim that Williams knowingly entered into the marriage with Strawberry with malicious intent, using their union to further his fraudulent activities. The investigation revealed that over 12 years, Williams managed to scam approximately 25 victims out of over $750,000.

“We believe she met a man, fell in love, and married him, not knowing that he was already married to someone else,” said Willis.

Strawberry and Williams tied the knot in January 2015. However, MADAMENOIRE previously revealed that he was still married to his first wife, Edith Williams and that the pair had been married for 37 years. It also appears as though he has tied the knot four times since then.

On April 17, Strawberry filed for divorce from Williams; however, according to the court documents, the two have been separated since March 2022.

The indictment also lists Ericka King, also known as Ericka Hughley or Ericka Hughley Rothschild, his co-conspirator. She is accused of pretending to be an attorney and misrepresenting Williams during court hearings.

King is listed as a co-conspirator on 19 of the 39 indictments filed against Williams.

The claims reveal that Williams allegedly “solicited King to fraudulently assume the identities of multiple attorneys licensed to practice law in Georgia to deceive law enforcement and the courts, including by appearing in court and by falsely and fraudulently representing Williams in hearings.”

Court records show that Shawn Hoover, Williams’ public defender, filed a plea agreement on behalf of Williams on April 26. A hearing for that plea agreement was set for Wednesday (May 29), but it has not been determined whether a final decision was made.

Five of the fraud counts exceed $24,999 in value, so if Williams is found guilty, he could face a two—to 20-year sentence. Another 10 counts are under $25,000, which carry the weight of a one—to 10-year sentence.

Williams is currently being held at the Cobb County jail awaiting his next court appearance.