MadameNoire Featured Video

Radio co-host Shirley Strawberry’s incarcerated husband Ernesto Williams reportedly spoke sexual sweet nothings to a random woman on the phone, now speculated to be his mistress.

Amid the conversation, Ernesto allegedly told his alleged mistress, “I sure miss some good ass pussy though, I’m not gon lie.”

He explicitly also said, “When that thang get hot, just pat it.”

The Ernesto Cuts entrepreneur asked the mystery woman to send his “favorite” photo of her lying in bed in a tank top, and another picture of her wearing glasses.

“I like all of them to be honest with you. Them pictures more important to me than that goddam commissary,” Ernesto told his alleged mistress.

The entrepreneur rambled about the lovers’ communication and noted that they talk every day. Toward the end of the call, he said, “This is a man’s dream.” He also gushed over the woman’s looks, her “unique style” and aura.

Shirley is co-host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show . The 69-year-old Chicago native runs a segment called “Strawberry Letter,” wherein she discusses listeners’ issues ranging from marital, dating-related, familial and more.

Sandra Rose reported Sept. 8 that a promo for Sept. 11’s Strawberry Letter hinted that Shirley and Ernesto’s drama would be the focus. The title of the segment’s upcoming daily bit allegedly is, “I didn’t know my life was a real live Strawberry Letter.”

The online outlet claimed that in the teaser, Steve said, “[It’s] bout to get real,” and that the co-hosts would discuss “What got said [and] how everybody felt.”

In July, Sandra Rose reported that Ernesto pled guilty the previous month “to being a felon in possession of a weapon.” It was also reported that the entrepreneur and longtime barber “was sentenced to 23 months in prison.” The Jasmine Brand claimed Sept. 7 that Ernesto is “currently incarcerated for several alleged crimes,” including fraud, theft, gun possession and child pornography.

Several leaked jailhouse phone calls between Ernesto and the two women in his life — allegedly recorded between October 2022 and July 2023 — have opened up a world of chaos.

In a call between Shirley and her entrepreneur husband, the co-host claimed Steve was “scared” of his wife, Marjorie Harvey. She additionally implied that Steve liked to have company over, but Marjorie was against it because the latter viewed her husband’s employees as “the help.” Shirley also described how greatly Harvey’s home was decked out for Marjorie.

“Marjorie has her own spa [and] her own workout room. And she could go in there and get massages every day. People come to her house and work her out and all of that. I was like ‘Oh God, what a dream’.” “He [Steve] was happy to see us. He always invites us over there and we don’t never go. Because I don’t know, if she’s there… you know. She’s, um… nope… she looks at as like ‘The help’ you know… it is what it is.”

Play

Shirley and Ernesto tied the knot in 2015 on the latter’s birthday, Jan. 10. Ernesto popped the question the prior year while the co-host was live on-air.

The messiness of Ernesto’s alleged jailhouse phone calls seems like it’ll continue unfolding, especially in light of the reported juicy Strawberry Letter scheduled for next week.

RELATED CONTENT: “Steve & Marjorie Harvey Swiftly Shut Down Viral Cheating Rumors As ‘Foolishness & Lies’—’Find Something Else To Do'”