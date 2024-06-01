MadameNoire Featured Video

Sheena Scarbrough, mother of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, is pushing for answers about her daughter’s murder. In a letter sent to FOX6 News on Monday, May 20, Scarbrough pleaded with Maxwell Anderson’s parents to help her.

According to prosecutors, Anderson reportedly killed Robinson after a first date and dismembered the teen’s body. Reports stated that Anderson then scattered Robinson’s dismembered body parts in the Milwaukee County area after the murder. Robinson’s mother penned an arduous plea to Anderson’s parents. She requested that his parents convince Anderson to disclose where he allegedly buried her remains.

Scarbrough’s attorney, Verona Swanigan, said, “We’re at the point where we want to cut to the truth. Cut to the heart of the matter.”

“His family should have the ability to influence him. If they are in any way, shape, or form decent human beings, they should take steps to convince him to tell the truth,” Swanigan continued.

Swanigan additionally filed a series of requests for the Freedom of Information Act against a Waukegan alderman named Keith Turner. He posted a photo to Facebook of what looked like a severed arm that washed up on a beach.

Scarbrough told FOX6 that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office notified them just last week about the arm’s discovery on a Waukegan beach. Although the original post has since been deleted, Swanigan is pushing for answers on behalf of the Anderson family. While they’re still waiting for DNA results on the arm that was found, “We want to know what happened to the chain of custody,” Swanigan said.

“We want to know how this information got leaked, who leaked it and we want to hold them accountable.”

Turner’s insensitive post upset Robinson’s family. “He should be terminated. I can say that whole fully without thought. He should be terminated,” Swanigan said.

Scarbrough’s demands also include a copy of her daughter’s death certificate as well as more transparency from the police over the course of the investigation.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to the accusations.