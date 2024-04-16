MadameNoire Featured Video

Officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have charged the 33-year-old man reportedly connected to the death of a 19-year-old Black woman who went missing a couple of weeks ago. According to USA Today, police arrested Maxwell Anderson during a traffic stop and identified him as the investigator’s person of interest regarding the murder of Sade Robinson, 19.

Anderson is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building.

Although the incident remains under investigation as detectives unfold every piece of information that could paint the picture of what happened, Milwaukee police informed the public that the Cudahy Police Department contacted them about a report of a severed leg found at Warnimont Park.

The leg seemed to be amputated from the hip down and belonged to an African American female. More human remains were discovered in the area, but officials have not identified the remains belonging to the 19-year-old.

The details of Anderson’s relationship with Robinson are hazy, but police believe the two met at the 19-year-old’s job. An apartment building employee told police that Robinson expressed her excitement about a date she had planned for April 1.

A complaint included several events that unfolded on April 1, including text messages allegedly between Robinson and Anderson, arranging to meet at a restaurant called Twisted Fisherman.

Anderson told her he had to pick up a W2 form because he used to work there. The 33-year-old reportedly arrived first and told an employee, who confirmed Anderson was a former employee, about his date.

Around 5:30 p.m., the two consumed food and drinks before exiting the restaurant around 6:30 p.m. and getting into Robinson’s car. In the car, Robinson texted a friend on Snapchat, and they left the restaurant’s property around 9:06 p.m. when surveillance captured two people arriving at the house.

At 9:24 p.m., Robinson’s phone was located near Anderson’s home.

Officials are investigating the matter and searching for more possible remains.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Robinson family, friends and the Milwaukee community who have embraced this family,” Milwaukee County police said during the conference. “We are sorry for your loss. It’s such a tragic incident.”

Robinson was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, but moved to Milwaukee with her mom, Sheena Scarbrough, before she was 2. She split her time between Florida, where her father, Carlos Robinson, lived and Milwaukee. She graduated high school a semester early after deciding to live with her mother and leave Florida.

Sade, who attended Milwaukee Area Technical College, worked at Pizza Shuttle and was adored by many of the customers and employees. Scarbrough told the outlet that she only had a month left before she would’ve obtained her associate degree in criminal justice. Her mother said Robinson looked into joining the U.S. Air Force, having come from a family of veterans, with her grandfather being a retired U.S. Navy veteran and her uncle being a U.S. Army veteran.