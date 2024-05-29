MadameNoire Featured Video

The beginning of filming for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has already hit some challenges from Simon Guobadia. Radar Online reported that his divorce from RHOA star Porsha Williams has forced her to file an emergency order against him to continue filming.

Issues with RHOA arose when Guobadia sent a cease-and-desist letter to the reality show’s filming and production team, attempting to prevent them from filming in his home. He told the team that “failure to comply [would result in him] taking legal action accordingly.”

Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Williams has started to fight back against him. She has filed an emergency order requesting that Guobadia allow her and the RHOA team to film Season 16 at their house under the pretense that “her job depends on it.”

Williams claimed in her emergency order that she should have exclusive access to their marriage under the conditions of their prenup, including being filmed for RHOA.

Although Guobadia is pushing for Williams to go back to her solo home to film, the reality star’s lawyer is trying to come to an agreement allowing Williams’ day-to-day life to be filmed in the marital home. She’s willing to concede that she “would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc.”

She added that filming RHOA in her marital home is “vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment.” Her lawyer expressed the belief that Guobadia was intentionally trying to harm Williams’ career.

The emergency order letter read, “To prevent Wife from filming her day-to-day activities and lifestyle in the residence to which she has exclusive possession, use, and occupancy is neither reasonable nor fair to Wife, as it essentially restricts her ability to earn a living, and impedes her ability to provide a realistic view into her life, which is necessary and vital to be a successful reality TV personality.”