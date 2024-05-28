MadameNoire Featured Video

A homeless man, Akil Nathaniel Cousins, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl outside of a Loan Depot in Miami on Sunday, May 19.

The man, formerly described as a “sexually violent predator,” came up to the 14-year-old girl while she was sitting on a bench in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami last weekend. Cousins, 27, kidnapped the girl and took her to a secondary location.

According to the police reports, the 14-year-old victim said that she had been kicked out of her home, and it led her to sit out by the Loan Depot Park on Northwest 14th Avenue and 7th Street at around 9 a.m. before Cousins approached her.

He took her by the hand and forced her through a parking garage across the street before continuing into the lobby of a nearby apartment building. Cousins allegedly sexually battered the 14-year-old teen girl three separate times. Police said the first time occurred as the pair waited for the elevator — Cousins reportedly dropped his pants and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him, and again once they were inside. Authorities said that he assaulted her a third time on the sixth floor of the apartment building.

At one point, Cousins and the 14-year-old girl helped a woman bring groceries into her apartment. While doing so, the girl whispered, “Call the police,” in the woman’s ear.

The victim was able to get away from Cousins and get someone else to fall for the police at the Iglesia Camino De Fe church. Cousins was located soon after by authorities when someone called in and reported that he was outside the apartment complex “exposing his penis in a lewd and lascivious manner.”

Cousins then admitted to sexually assaulting the girl.

The arrest report detailed that he was charged with three counts of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 17, kidnapping, and indecent exposure.

Cousins claimed that the 14-year-old girl waved him over and that he followed her “thinking they were going to her house to get a condom.”

Cousins is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.