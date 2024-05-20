MadameNoire Featured Video

A North Carolina man named Jaquavis Johnson is catching attention online from netizens who are amazed by his “pretty” mugshot.

Displaying his captivating green eyes, Johnson sported a clean, makeup-free face and tousled wavy black hair in his mugshot captured on May 7 following his apprehension in Raleigh, North Carolina. Per arrest records accessible via the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) portal, Johnson was taken into custody earlier this month by the Wake County Sheriff’s Department, reportedly linked to a hit-and-run incident dating back to May 2022.

The arrest documentation specified charges, including a hit-and-run, leaving the scene, and property damage. It’s unclear if he has been convicted.

After Johnson’s mugshot made its rounds online, social media platforms were abuzz with commentary on the 21-year-old’s arrest image. Some users pointed out his striking resemblance to a female model, particularly noting his beautiful “soft” eyes and feminine appearance.

“I thought that was a woman…He’s a pretty man. Lol,” one user wrote in the comments section of The Bish Gossip after they reposted the image May 19.

Another user wrote, “I need to see an Adam’s Apple because ain’t no way. He is beautiful af tho!”

Several users noted that Johnson looked “better” than most women in today’s society.

One female user penned in shock, “Damn, he looks better than me!!!”

On X, formerly Twitter, men also were equally taken back by the Raleigh resident’s beautiful features.

“Jaquavis Johnson, Bad Bitch,” wrote a Black male X user.

Another male netizen penned, ” I mean, I can’t unsee the beauty. It may be the eye color?”

A third person on X chimed in, “I feel conflicted.”

It’s not uncommon for internet users to gush over an attractive inmate, as evidenced by the viral sensation of Nyla Tomeka Murrell-French in 2021. The gorgeous inmate, who spent time in prison for stabbing a teenage girl during a gas station altercation, posted a captivating photo of herself while incarcerated on Facebook in December 2021. The image caused a stir online, with many admirers swooning over her beauty and attempting to reach out to send money to her commissary.

Former felon-turned-model Jeremy Meeks gained widespread attention after his mugshot went viral in 2014. The image, which highlighted his striking features, led to Meeks being dubbed “Prison Bae” and garnered him a large following on social media. Following his release from prison, Meeks pursued a career in modeling and has since worked with various fashion brands and designers.





