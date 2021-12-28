MadameNoire Featured Video

Men are swooning over Nyla Tomeka Murrell-French, the latest prison bae to go viral on the internet.

This week, the 22-year-old, who is currently serving a 7-year jail sentence for stabbing a teenage girl during an altercation at a gas station, shared a dangerously hot photo of herself doing time on Facebook. Murrell-French captioned the photo “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta.”

RELATED CONTENT: #PrisonBae: Former Jet Magazine ‘Beauty Of The Week’ Model’s Mugshot Surfaces

The picture quickly spread across the internet like wildfire and social media detectives went to work to discover more of Murrell-French’s pretty prison pics on Instagram. Men are currently spiraling into a heart-eyed tizzy on social media wondering how they can post her bail or send money to her commissary until the end of her prison sentence.

One Instagram user wrote:

“HOW MANY PACK OF NOODLES YOU NEED? I got you ma.”

Another swooned male social media goer chimed in on Facebook:

“What’s her cashapp I’m trying to make sure she eat good in there.”

While a third user wrote:

“She can stab me while I’m sleeping!”

Unfortunately, Murrell-French’s backstory isn’t so pretty. Back in April 2019, the now-incarcerated woman was sentenced to 7 years on one count of first-degree assault after stabbing a 17-year-old girl during an altercation that occurred at a gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after the incident including a “collapsed lung and injuries to her jugular,” in addition to nerve damage. The outlet noted that Murrell-French had racked up nine theft charges in the months prior to her assault case, leaving the judge no choice but to hit the then 19-year-old with a lengthy prison sentence. After the verdict was read, Murrell-French reportedly told the courtroom that she was “very remorseful for the mistake” she made. “I apologize,” she added.

While many male social media users were captivated by the female prison bae’s good looks, others weren’t too impressed with the way Murrell-French’s prison stint was being glamorized.

“It’s the simple fact you glorifying what you did pretty gangsta?” wrote Tasha Inez on Facebook. “Ain’t nothing gangsta about what you did then bragging online, kids never learn.” While another user named Queenn Rickia wrote, “Stop glamorizing this ratchet behavior… It’s sad. Not gangsta.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Will She Wait Until 2022?” Early Release Denied For Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae