Latto flew into Arlington, Texas, to watch her bestie Angel Reese make her debut with the WNBA on May 15.

A video shared to Reese’s X account Wednesday showed the “Put It On The Floor” rapper sitting courtside all smiles as she cheered on the former LSU Tigers player at her inaugural game with the Chicago Sky.

Decked down in a bright pink A Bathing Ape hoodie, an icy cross-chain and stunner shades, when asked by a reporter why she attended the game, the Georgia native confidently stated that she traveled to the College Park Center arena strictly to see “Angel Reese” go all out on the court.

During the showdown, the 25-year-old emcee posed for pictures alongside the 22-year-old basketball player, affectionately known as the Bayou Barbie, according to a video shared on X May 16.

Latto hopped on a fancy private jet to her next destination when the game was over.

Although Reese and the Chicago Sky ended up losing to the Dallas Wings 87-79, social media users commended Latto for supporting her good friend. Reese also thanked the “Big Energy” artist for her love and support.

This isn’t the first time that Latto and Reese have supported one another. In 2023, the latter made a surprise cameo in the former’s “Put It On The Floor” music video.

Angel Reese’s WNBA career is off to a great start.

On Wednesday night, Reese kicked off her WNBA career with a promising start, scoring 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal, according to CBS Sports.

Despite the loss, Teresa Weatherspoon, the head coach of the Chicago Sky, said she was excited for Reese and her teammates to continue learning and excelling at their craft.

“It’s like for everybody, it’s a learning process,” Weatherspoon told CBS Sports.

“It’s just learning. Learning and growing. Knowing what they can do and what they can’t do. This is what it is, this is a learning process. Our girls went out and competed tonight. They competed, we just came up a little bit short because of the things that we are learning down the stretch. You learn how to win, that’s where we are. We are learning how to win.”

During April’s 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese, a standout with the LSU Tigers, was chosen as the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky, securing a contract worth $324,383 throughout four seasons, SportsRac noted. Starting her rookie year, Reese will reportedly receive a base salary of $73,439, which will increase gradually each season, reaching a team option of $93,636 by her fourth season with the Chicago Sky.

