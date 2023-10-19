MadameNoire Featured Video

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese’s bag will continue to grow with her new name, image and likeness deal with Reebok.

The brand announced its collaboration with the women’s college basketball star and fashion trendsetter on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a few days after the company appointed NBA legend and businessman Shaquille O’Neal as Reebok’s President of Basketball.

With the new collaboration, Reebok plans to feature Reese on their lifestyle and performance products. Reese also has a say on their future inventions and designs, including her soon-to-be-released collection.

The collaboration comprises the shoe brand assisting the superstar forward in her philanthropic endeavors through her recently launched Angel C. Reese Foundation, which aims to impact and empower girls and women through sports, finances, education and more.

“I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid,” Reese said in a press release. “It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation. Together, I think we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore and express themselves unapologetically, and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it.”

Shaq spoke about why Reese was his first recruit since assuming the role of president of basketball.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese,” Shaq, who also played for the LSU Tigers, said in a press release. “Angel is shaking up the space, just like Reebok has done all along. I’m proud to welcome Angel into the Reebok family and can’t wait to see how she will bring the brand’s legacy to the next generation.”

Todd Krinksy, Reebok CEO, explained how the 21-year-old’s “swagger,” athletic capabilities and other characteristics influenced college sports. “Angel has this unique mix of unapologetic swagger and style combined with off-the-charts athleticism. Her individuality and personal irreverence are helping transform college sports and inspiring an entire generation. We’re thrilled to be working with Angel and look forward to further imprinting our presence on sports culture together,” Krinksy said.

While Reese’s collection isn’t out yet, fans can head to Reebok’s site and check out “Angel’s Picks,” which includes a limited-edition pink and white shirt with the words “Pretty Girl But She A Baller.” The baller’s collection is slotted to arrive in FW2024.

The LSU forward made a name for herself by winning several accolades. She and the Lady Tigers won the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament, and Reese snatched the “Most Outstanding Player” award in April.