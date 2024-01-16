MadameNoire Featured Video

Capricorn queen Mary J. Blige flaunted her luscious, seasoned assets on the birthday trip for her 53rd trip around the sun.

On Jan. 14, the “Just Fine” singer uploaded a stunning photo of herself in an animal print two-piece that displayed much of her bronzed and glimmering skin. The swimsuit — a triangle bra and matching pair of bottoms — clung to the R&B songstress’s fit and toned physique.

The camera captured Blige holding an empty champagne flute, smiling, and onshore on an equally beautiful beach. The Jan. 11 birthday girl captioned her post, “Keep going!!!”

Instagram users gushed over the 53-year-old in the post’s comments. The netizens couldn’t believe how radiant the singer-songwriter was and how much she embodied the name of her wine brand, “Sun Goddess.”

“Why does her skin always look so beautiful? Like she’s dipped in gold.” “A real life chocolate bunny.” “I was not ready for this GORGEOUSNESS.” “Sun Goddess in full effect. Enjoy Shawty!”

Elsewhere on Instagram, Blige posted a video of her and her sister, LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, enjoying their joint birthday vacation.

In the clip’s captions shared on their respective accounts, both women alluded to their close birthdays. Blige said, “Almost birthday time for me and my Irish twin @latonya_fab.” Meanwhile, the musician’s sister said, “The Birthday Girls. Mary & LaTonya.”

Blige-DeCosta shared praise and birthday wishes for the Power Book II: Ghost actress on her Instagram account Jan 11.

“Happy birthday to my first friend, my beautiful, loving sister Mary,” she penned underneath a celebratory video collage. “I am so very proud of you, and I love the woman and person you have become. God bless you, sis, on your wonderful birthday. I love you, my first friend. Love you Pudding, from Lil Mama.”

After two years in Atlanta, Blige is throwing her annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in NYC for its third year in 2024. The celebration will run from May 10 through May 12. There’s no word yet on when tickets will be available, but those interested can sign up for a newsletter with updates on the festival’s website.

Last year’s SOAW weekend included various panel discussions, a comedy night, a gospel brunch, and a “Purpose Ball.” The 4-day-event also featured performances from Lauryn Hill, Muni Long, Busta Rhymes, Method Man Coco Jones, Summer Walker and more.

On Jan. 10, Blige dropped the visuals for her 2022 song “Gone Forever,” featuring Remy Ma and DJ Khaled. The post-breakup anthem was a single on her Grammy-nominated 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

Peep the music video below.

