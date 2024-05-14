MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to celebrate her second Mother’s Day by sharing special moments spent with her adorable son, Leodis Jackson.

The heartwarming carousel shared on Instagram May 12, captured the 30-year-old actress playing with her son and resting next to the cutie as he flashed a thumbs-up sign. Another sweet moment showed baby Leodis happily holding a teddy bear, which contained a voice-over recording of Palmer telling the youngster, “Mommy loves you!”

In numerous endearing snapshots, the Illinois-bred celeb was captured tenderly cradling her adorable son amid the hustle and bustle of a TV show or film shoot, seamlessly intertwining her roles as a devoted mother and actress.

In the caption, the Nope star gushed about her motherhood journey, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to every and all mommies! I love being a mom more than I thought I would, and that was a lot already! I want a whole soccer team.”

She added, “Children are the light of the world and my son is the centerpiece of mine. I’ll do anything for Master Leodis.”

Fans and celebrities showered the Hollywood actress with Mother’s Day well wishes.

Sneakerella star Lexi Underwood penned, “Happy Mother’s Day Keke.”

A fan commented, “Happy Mother’s Day KEKE!!!!! You have been transformed by motherhood and it’s beautiful to see.”

A third user wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Keke!! Keep being the amazing mommy that you are to little handsome Leo!!”

Being a mother has empowered Palmer.

Palmer joyfully embraced motherhood with the arrival of Leodis, her son with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, in 2023. Reflecting on her journey during a heartfelt fireside chat at her Keke Palmer Presents: Big Boss Era “Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want” event in July 2023, Palmer shared her initial nerves upon discovering her pregnancy. Initially, she feared that motherhood would hinder her flourishing career.

“I would be nervous, thinking to myself, ‘Oh no, what is that gonna do? How’s it gonna change my career? Am I gonna be the same person?’ I was so uncertain,” the Human Resources star told the audience, according to Sweet July.

Although scared, the star leaned into her apprehension and found the unexpected. Motherhood became a catalyst for discovering a newfound confidence within herself, infusing her Hollywood endeavors with an irresistible energy that resonated throughout her projects.

“I never would’ve imagined that my son would’ve given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this,’” Palmer said.

She added, “If you are a person that wants to be a mom and would also like to work, I think it’s fair for us to start changing the narrative and letting people know that you can do that.”

Leodis says “Mama” for the first time.

In March, Palmer marked yet another milestone in her journey through motherhood. Amid her busy filming schedule for an upcoming project, the actress graciously paused to capture a precious moment on set with Leodis.

During the recording, Leodis uttered “Mama” for the very first time, as Palmer gleefully shared in the comments section. Witness the heartwarming moment below.

