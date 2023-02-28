MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are officially parents!

On Feb. 27, the 29-year-old actress and her boo announced the birth of their first child, an adorable baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, according to PEOPLE.

On Monday, the Nope star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans while debuting adorable photos of the newborn just hours after delivering him.

“Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” she added.

Palmer packed her slideshow with adorable photos of their family of three in the hospital, just moments after welcoming baby Leo. She even shared a few close-ups of the little one’s face.

Further along in her caption, the Emmy award winner showered Jackson with praise for his love and affection.

“Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite,” the Chicago native recalled of first meeting the fitness instructor. “We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God.”

In the comment section, fans and celebs flooded the multi-talented star with congratulatory messages and endless love.

“Congratulations!!!! Beautiful baby,” wrote Viola Davis, while rapper Big Sean commented, “Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club.”

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, before unbuttoning her coat to reveal her beautiful pregnant belly.

Back in January, the star celebrated her pregnancy with a stunning “Once Upon A Time” themed baby shower. During an interview with PEOPLE, the star said she couldn’t wait to hold her “little one.”

“I am counting the minutes until I get to meet him and start learning about this human I helped create,” she added.

Well, the time has finally come! Congrats to mama Keke!

RELATED CONTENT: Keke Palmer ‘Gangstered’ Her Way Into The New Season Of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’