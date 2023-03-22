MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s latest Instagram post is an update about embracing new motherhood and her blissful self-growth.

The Big Boss star posted photos from a daytime stroll with her baby boy, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. Palmer welcomed the child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, in late February.

“Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!! Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” Palmer lovingly wrote in the caption.

The multitalented artist discussed how motherhood is changing and fulfilling her in ways she’s never felt. Everything about the new mother’s world has changed — from her self-growth to her Amazon shopping cart.

“Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life. It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN,” Palmer expressed.

“Also, loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom. I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart. Haven’t quite pulled the place the order button but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom “stuff” is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️,” she penned at the end of her update.

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer Shares A Supportive Message About Mothers On Instagram”

Keke Palmer Embraces A New Chapter

Palmer’s sentiment on embracing the new person she’s becoming comes as no surprise. The Nope star recently voiced a similar feeling in the trailer for her Big Boss documentary, set to drop this month with an accompanying album.

“I don’t need to be accepted by the cool kids or the elite bullshit — I just need to be accepted by me,” the 29-year-old proclaimed in the film’s teaser.

Palmer will star in and produce a forthcoming Universal comedy called The Backup, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress is producing the project through her Big Boss Entertainment company in collaboration with Kevin Hart, via his Hartbeat multi-platform media company.

“The script follows a player, Ben, who decides he’s finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa (Palmer). Unfortunately, she reveals she’s engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiancé and win her back.” — The Hollywood Reporter

Palmer, the “incomparable talent,” continues to balance her big boss professional pursuits with all her newly beloved “mommy’ing.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer Talks Tripping On Mushrooms: ‘It Really Made Me Love Myself So Much'”