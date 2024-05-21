MadameNoire Featured Video

This year’s Met Gala in New York City on Monday, 6 May, has come under fire for its tone-deaf presentation of fashion during the publicized brutality taking place in Gaza now.

The yearly event hosted a slew of big-name artists and Hollywood stars dressed to the nines in new avant-garde fashion. The fundraiser took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and was hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year’s fashion event was dragged on Twitter as it went on during the same time as conditions got much worse in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

On the opening day of the Met Gala, Israel ordered Palestinians to flee from Rafah, causing netizens and politicians to grow more concerned about a ground invasion being launched on the city.

As the Gala began, Israeli military forces took control of the Rafah border on the Gaza side. Israel Defense Forces released shocking videos of tanks tagged with Israeli flags entering the crossing point, which has been a key place for humanitarian aid coming in to assist the Palestinians in crisis. The siege was punctuated by the dropping of dozens of bombs on Rafah, preventing any entities from assisting the injured through the channel any longer.

As dozens were maimed and injured by Israeli forces, western media showed off the best looks from Wintour’s show.

Several social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out the nearly dystopian nature of the events, drawing comparisons to Suzanne Collins’s The Hunger Games.

