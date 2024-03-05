MadameNoire Featured Video

Michelle Williams, of Destiny’s Child fame, poked fun at herself in a new Uber One ad that dropped March 3.

The 44-year-old singer shared the exciting news on her Instagram account earlier in the day. Uber One’s latest campaign took a lighthearted approach to an issue that has plagued Michelle in the past– people oftentimes overlook her celebrity status.

“ðŸ’«Exciting news!!!!!! @ubereats_aus @deathbecomesher,” the singer captioned her post.

“Good afternoon! Good afternoon! What an exciting day, right? Such an exciting day. Um..Big announcements were made today. I’m going back to that theater stage. Heading to Chicago and then Broadway- in the iconic title, Death Becomes Her.”

“My commercial for Uber Eats Australia just came out,” Michelle continued. “God is awesome!”

She also praised God for what she’d accomplished.

The Uber Eats Australia ad was headed by the Brand Lead for Australia and New Zealand, Channa Goonasekara. In the video, several scenes take place where the star should be recognized, but not one person in the public park acknowledges the celebrity. Even though she’s called by her government name, it’s not because she’s recognized as a celebrity.

About the decision to choose the Destiny’s Child singer for the hilarious ad, Channa said, “Michelle Williams brings star power and great comedic timing throughout the hero film and supporting creative. Through her performance, she’s able to contrast the disappointment of being the ‘least favorite child’ with the joy of being an Uber One member.”

James Sexton and Sarah Parris, creative directors of the Special Uber Asian Pacific, also revealed, “In the second installment of the ‘Savings that Don’t Disappoint’ campaign, Michelle Williams pokes fun at something the internet has been talking about for years.”

“Michelle’s success and accolades are inarguable, but in an iconic 90s girl group packed with megastars, it can be hard to stand out.”

The commercial will run throughout March and April.

Fans reacted to the Uber One on the X App, with folks being split on whether or not it was funny or shady.

Michelle is set to star as Viola Van Horn in the musical comedy remake of the hit 1992 film– Death Becomes Her. The original film starred Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis and Meryl Streep. The film raked in $149 million at the box office.