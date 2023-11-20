MadameNoire Featured Video

Proud papa A$AP Rocky continues to gush over the children and family life he shares with Rihanna.

The 35-year-old Harlem repping MC spoke with Complex Nov. 17 at the Las Vegas PUMA x F1 collection unveiling. As the recently named creative director of the streetwear brand’s new long-term partnership with F1, it’s no surprise Rocky had collaborations on the brain — in addition to parenthood with Rihanna, 35. The “D.M.B.” rapper mused that the best thing he and RiRi have partnered on has 100% been their kids.

Rocky shares sons RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, three months, with the Barbadian Fenty mogul. The rapper beamed when he said the couple’s design prowess and God’s intervention resulted in their “beautiful” baby “angels.”

“If me and my lady was to collab, what could we team up and just fucking just smash and go crazy on?” he wondered while at the PUMA x F1 event. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

“Nothing’s better than that out there — any design,” Rocky added. “I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know? And [He] shaped everything, and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”

Rocky fawning over him and Rihanna’s kids came days after rumors swirled that the couple was expecting their third child.

A Nov. 13 tweet claimed Rihanna “confirmed that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby.”

While the post has been seen by over 55.9 million X users and retweeted over 22,000 times, the information is false. The Fenty mogul hasn’t publicly stated that she and Rocky have another baby on the way.

Rocky has incorporated his sons into his work and continuously shared his positive feelings about fatherhood.

The rapper released a song called “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in July 2023. In the song, he rapped, “Luxe balm up in my palm (Uh, woo, woo)/ New collab’ with my baby mom (Woo, woo, woo).”

That month, his directorial debut — a Beats by Dre Studio Pro commercial — featured his son RZA’s face and Rihanna’s voice asking the MC to buy diapers.

The two musicians previously collaborated on Rihanna’s 2011 song, “Cockiness (Love It) Remix,” and when the rapper opened for her on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013. Another musical collab the couple did was when RiRi stylishly flexed with Rocky as the leading lady in his “Fashion Killa” 2013 music video.

Time will tell if the couple decides to make the rumors true and collab on baby number three!

