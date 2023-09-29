MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion cried tears of joy after performing with her “idol” Beyoncé at the Renaissance World Tour. The megastars shut down NRG Stadium in their hometown of Houston on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

According to People, Saturday was the first time Beyoncé and Meg performed their Grammy Award-winning song “Savage (Remix)” together.

“I will never shut the fuck up, because I performed with Beyoncé! Y’all don’t know how many times I have cried this weekend,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper told fans in a one-minute TikTok video posted to social media Sept. 26.

One clip featured in the Houston Hottie’s montage captured her wiping tears away after she took to the NRG Stadium stage to perform with the iconic Queen B.

“Y’all don’t understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart,” she continued. “I got on this camo because I would go to fucking war behind Beyoncé.”

Megan Thee Stallion was dressed to impress for her Renaissance World Tour Houston debut.

Megan, 28, wore a sizzling army fatigue bodysuit embroidered with small rhinestones and a black harness as she dominated the crowd with the mother of three.

Video footage shared to social media by the Beyoncé Legion account Sept. 24 captured the beautiful femcee dancing, twerking and rapping on stage as she shouted, “I Love You Beyoncé!” to the famous matriarch – who appeared to be standing on top of a Jeep.

Reflecting on the career milestone, Megan — who also performs under the moniker Tina Snow — told fans:

“I would never not be Beyoncé’s number one fan…Y’all me and my momma are such huge fans of Beyoncé. Like all my whole life. I was like, you know, ‘I wanna rap with Beyoncé.’ To get the opportunity to get on stage with the woman that I love, like the woman that is the woman of all the women — I was up there with Beyoncé. Bitch that got me f—d up.”

According to NewsOne, a star-studded list of attendees were present for the duo’s incredible set, including Bun B, LaTavia Roberson, Lizzo and Tamar Braxton.

Megan and Beyoncé won two Grammys for “Savage (Remix)” in 2021.

Megan and Bey dropped their collaborative hit “Savage (Remix)” in 2020. The popular single was featured on Meg’s Suga EP.

The duo made history in 2021 after they became the first pair of women to win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. The dynamic singer and rapper also took home a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

Talk about historic!

Congrats to Megan and Beyoncé. Wish we were there!

