Drake and his father, Dennis Graham, have finally reunited in Canada for the first time in “over 15 years,” according to the rapper’s Instagram Story Jan. 15. On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star posted a photo of his father smiling from ear to ear alongside his mother, Sandra Graham, at his home in Toronto, Canada.

Drake — real name Aubrey Drake Graham — gushed about the long-awaited reunion in the caption.

â€‹â€‹“First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone that helped us out.”

Drake grew up in Toronto without his father at times, presumably due to legal trouble, Complex noted. In a 2011 interview with the outlet, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker revealed that he would travel back and forth to visit Dennis in Memphis throughout his childhood. However, a legal issue came in between their visits.

“I didn’t have a father, because he was in jail two separate times,” the OVO Sound CEO said. “He did a two-year bid and a three-year bid. I was there when he got taken down.”

Drake, 37, also alluded to legal matters preventing his father from visiting Toronto on 2011’s “Look What You’ve Done,” in which he rapped: “And my father living in Memphis now, he can’t come this way, over some minor charges and child support, that just wasn’t paid, damn.”

Despite their ups and downs, Drake and his father remain close.

In August, Dennis helped his superstar son promote his latest project For All The Dogs with a rave review.

“I had the pleasure of sitting in my Son’s dressing room and listening to this new album and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do,” the proud dad penned in September 2023. “I am sure that every Drake fan throughout the entire world is going feel this one, everything about For All The Dogs is what we’ve been waiting for. Congratulations son I really feel this one.”

In the comments, the Certified Lover Boy MC wrote, “Thanks dad. I was so happy you loved it.”

Dennis gifted Drake with a gigantic bra on stage during his August show in Inglewood, California. The comedically sized bra came with a sweet note that the rapper read for the audience.

“‘Dad’s wishing ‘BIG’ things for you. I love you and making sure you are breastfed correctly!’ What’s wrong with this man?” the rapper said.

Watch the funny video below.

