MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake surprised a lucky fan named Priscela Izquierdo with a Chanel bag during his tour stop at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Aug 22.

Before launching into his hit song “Child’s Play,” the rapper sent the audience into a screaming frenzy when he came walking across the stage with a silver Chanel bag, according to a video posted to Izquierdo’s Instagram account Aug. 23.

In the short video, the aspiring actress could be seen holding a sign that asked the rapper to “wish” her a happy birthday.

When Drake locked eyes with Izquierdo, the rapper shouted, “It’s your birthday? Happy birthday!” as he hunched down to congratulate her on winning the swanky purse. “Before I hand her the bag, we gotta play the song that goes with the bag,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said as the intro for his song “Child’s Play” began.

In the caption, Izquierdo thanked Champagne Papi for making her birthday the “Best” ever. Fans also showered the actress with love for her birthday.

“Wtf……omg congratulations and happy birthday you lucky woman!” wrote one user.

Another person commented, “Epic!!!!”

A third user chimed in, “So freakin happy for you!!! Happy birthday!”

Izquierdo may want to hold on to her Chanel bag because it could be worth a lot of dough.

Judging by the video, it looks like she was given the Classic Metallic Chanel bag, which can cost upwards of $9,000, according to the fashion company’s website.

This isn’t the first time that Drake has gifted a fan an expensive ass bag. During his show at The Forum in Los Angeles Aug. 16, Drake surprised a lucky lady in the crowd with a pink Hermés Birkin bag. The expensive purse reportedly costs anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000, according to People.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok Aug. 17, a fan named Designer. Ave filmed the rapper as he searched for a fan to receive the gaudy Birkin. “Drake ain’t cheap!” the 36-year-old rapper joked before he spotted a lucky recipient. “This girl right here,” he said as he pointed at the winner. “Make sure she has security on the way out, too.”

Damn, what a come-up!

RELATED CONTENT: Drake Asks Fans To Keep Things ‘PG’ As Son Attends L.A. Show: ‘Y’all Keep Your Bras On!’