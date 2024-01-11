MadameNoire Featured Video

A childhood friend of rapper Meek Mill ingeminated much of what Nicki Minaj told us four years ago about her ex on Jan. 7.

Dean has been riding with Meek for a hot minute, witnessing him go through typical life events and his rise to the top of the mainstream hip-hop charts. But somewhere down the line, their relationship changed.

Over the weekend, the ex-friend dropped untold stories of him being on Meek’s Dreamchasers’ entourage on Instagram Live, including one where he witnessed the rapper’s alleged abuse toward Nicki, 41.

A smidge over 30 minutes into the live, Dean recalled the “Super Bass” hitmaker and the “Bugatti” rapper squabbling inside a shopping store because she refused to give the rapper thousands of dollars to pay for his tag.

“She told that nigga, ‘I ain’t f—g paying your f—g tag. Go get your money out [of] the f—g hotel.’ He said, ‘I just got $2,000 on me. Like, I can’t borrow $6,000?’ Or however many thousand dollars it is,” he stated. “They [were] arguing real bad. They get to calling each other all kinds of crazy names. This corny dude starts spitting on her. I said, ‘Yo, you crazy and s—t.’ I told him right then and there, ‘You lost your f—g mind. Nut!'”

Dean divulged another shocking claim that alleged Meek kicked Nicki out of a New Jersey home, causing her to navigate the middle of the woods, leading her to cry.

“It’s dark as s—t. I had to go out there and get her. She cried right here,” he said, adding Meek’s sister, his sister’s baby daddy, and his mom witnessed the moment. “Am I lying, Nicki?”

But wait, there’s more. Allegedly…

Dean alleged Meek’s beef with Drizzy Drake was nothing but the 36-year-old Philly rapper’s insecurities and inability to have and keep a baddie.

“This n—a on Instagram writing a long ass f—g message, dissing Drake,” he said. “This f—g nut just did that s—t ’cause he argued with [Nicki]. All that s—t came about that girl.”

The Barbz and social media users know that Mrs. Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty spoke about Meek’s mistreatment of her in the past.

The ex-pair started dating in 2015 but called it quits in 2017. The following year, Nicki reconnected with her now-husband, Kenneth Petty, whom she met in high school, and the two tied the knot in 2019.

Three years later, after their breakup, Meek and Nicki would go at it online, with the “Anaconda” queen accusing him of abusing women on her IG story, writing, “You a [clown]. [You] do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beats women, scared of men.”

The two-time Grammy nominee denied it and claimed it was her way of destroying his career, leading the two entertainers to go at each other’s throats on Twitter, per a MadameNoire report. It was one of the ugliest Twitter battles in history, with Meek bringing up Nicki’s brother’s rape trial.

