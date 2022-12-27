MadameNoire Featured Video

Meek Mill fronted bail for 20 incarcerated women in Philadelphia this week. According to PEOPLE, five of the women granted bail will be released from the Riverside Correctional Facility Dec. 30.

Mill, 30, wanted to reunite the women with their families just in time for the holidays.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated,” the prison reform activist said in a statement. “So I understand what these women and their families are going through.”

“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail,” he continued. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

Over the last two years, the Grammy-nominated rapper has been working overtime with his REFORM Alliance organization to change existing probation and parole laws. Through his campaign efforts, Mill hopes to build stable communities, stronger families and greater public safety for all.

According to REFORM’s latest Instagram post, Mill plans to release “15 more women” in the coming week.

Meek Mill has been a prominent voice in the criminal justice reform movement since he was sentenced to prison for violating parole in 2017. The state of Philadelphia lifted the rapper’s probation in 2019.

So far, Meek Mill has assisted in passing 16 bills in 10 states. In June 2021, the star helped to pass Virgina’s HB 2038, which limits the amount of active incarceration a court can impose as a result of a revocation hearing for a probation violation. This year, the Hip-Hop trailblazer was also a key supporter of the “Rap Music on Trial Bill” which would limit how prosecutors can use an artist’s music or other forms of creative expression as evidence in court, according to NewsOne. The New York State Senate passed the bill in May.

