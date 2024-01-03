MadameNoire Featured Video

Deon Cole’s character in The Color Purple had audience members busted and disgusted.

On Jan. 1, the Chicago native took to X with a hilarious story about a woman who wasn’t too pleased with his role as Alfonso, the abusive stepfather of Celie (Fantasia Barrino) and Nettie (Halle Bailey). The 51-year-old comedian sat beside the female audience member as she griped and complained.

“This woman I was sitting next to said to herself after my scene, not knowing I was sitting next to her, said, ‘They should come together and kill him!” I slowly turned and looked at her, then I switched seats. The Color Purple– in theaters now,” Cole penned.

X users react to Deon Cole’s character, Alfonso.

The upset woman wasn’t the only one who hated Cole’s callous character. Alfonso also ticked off netizens on X in the musical adaptation. Some fans were shocked to see Cole stepping outside his funnyman persona to tackle a dramatic role.

“They definitely should’ve gone upside ya head at least once with a chair or something for the culture,” one user penned in the comments section.

A second viewer chimed in, “I didn’t even recognize you at first, brother. Great portrayal…but yeah…we ain’t like you either. God bless, and congrats.”

A third fan wrote, “I agree!!! You pissed me off in that movie.”

Check out a few more hilarious X reactions below.

According to Forbes, Cole and the cast of The Color Purple gave one hell of a performance because the film surpassed box office expectations.

The musical, directed by Blitz Bazawule, raked in a $18.15 million domestic gross when it premiered on Christmas Day — making it the second highest-grossing film to release on a holiday in over a decade, the outlet noted.

In addition to Cole, the film’s star-studded cast includes Taraji P. Henson, who shines as the sassy Jazz singer Shug Avery, and Danielle Brooks, who stars as Sophia. Colman Domingo, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., Ciara and Jon Batiste are also featured in the film.

During an interview on The Talk Dec. 13, Cole opened up about his experience working on set of the highly anticipated flick. The Black-ish star said it was “surreal” to be included in the project.

“They did a remarkable job taking the book and the Broadway play and infusing it,” Cole said as he chopped it up with hosts Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales.

“This is like a new spin on the old movie that everybody loved, but it’s a brand new spin on it. And it’s an amazing bold look of this iconic film that we all came up on. Being a part of it was unreal, man.”

