Golden Globe nominees Fantasia Barrino-Taylor and Danielle Brooks had Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush tearing up during an impromptu performance of the gospel song “Let Go” by DeWayne Woods.

The special musical moment went down on Dec. 14th’s episode after Jenna and Hoda noted that the two Black actresses grew up “singing in the church” in the Carolinas.

Brooks said, “Oh — they’re trying (to make us sing). Is there a song y’all like?”

After a brief back and forth about what to sing, the two multitalented stars beautifully harmonized to the uplifting lyrics of “Let Go.”

“Soon as I stopped worrying/ Worrying how the story ends/ I let go and I let God/ Let God have his way/ That’s when things start happening/ I stopped looking at back then.”

Both hosts were overcome with emotion by the duo’s short performance. Hoda wiped tears away and Jenna — also tearful — said , “Wait — y’all can’t do this to us!”

Fantasia explained on Today that she almost didn’t take the role of Celie in the remake of the cinema classic.

The American Idol alum noted that playing Celie on Broadway left her feeling the weight of her personal life and that of the character’s story were too much to bear.

Speaking on why she ultimately said yes to the latest rendition of the role, Fantasia said the film gave more insight into Celie’s “imagination” and internal monologue. She emphasized how much she loved that viewers got more context regarding the character’s perception and growth.

“In the movie, Blitz [Bazawule], our amazing director, he gives Celie an imagination. She [the character] didn’t have that on Broadway,” Fantasia explained. “And that’s what I was very proud that he was showing. Because I did that for myself. [I said yes because of] the imagination [and] the young girls. I have a daughter who’s 22 now. And I just wanted that legacy for them to see that it doesn’t matter what you’ve been through. You can do it.”

The Color Purple additionally stars Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Ciara, Coleman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, and various other Hollywood names. The film’s producers include Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones.

See The Color Purple in theaters starting Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

