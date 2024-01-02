MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B singer and 702 member LeMisha Fields has lost her father, Carlton Grinstead, just four months after the death of her sister and 702 bandmate, Irish Grinstead.

LeMisha, 45, announced the sad news on Instagram Dec. 28.

“They say death happens in 3’s, but I never expected it to come one after the other so quickly. He just made his 82nd Birthday on the 23rd (2 days before Christmas),” the “Steelo” singer captioned a photo of her father smiling from ear to ear.

“My Daddy was called to Glory this morning. I am BLESSED to have had such an amazing father, who I can confidently say was my hero! I love you, Daddy! Now go dance and sing with your love, T-Boo and your two Babies, Orish & Irish! Rest in Heaven!”

Fans flocked to the comments section to send their love and prayers to the R&B icon.

“Lord have mercy. I’m definitely praying for you. I’m so sorry for your loss. I know your pain all too well,” one user penned.

Another fan wrote, “My God. Lord, please bless this family. PLEASE! Misha, I am so sorry for you and your family. This is so heartbreaking.”

A third person commented, “I’m so sorry, LeMisha. I’m praying for you and your family.”

In September, the Las Vegas native took to Instagram to announce the tragic death of her sister, Irish. The platinum recording artist did not mention Irish’s cause of death, but she wrote that the beloved 702 singer had fought “a long battle” and was “finally at peace.”

In October, LeMisha vowed that she and her longtime 702 groupmate Kameelah Williams would continue to tour in honor of Irish.

“It’s been kind of tough for me and Meelah, to say the least, but I just want y’all to know we’re pulling through,” LeMisha said. “We won’t let Irish’s legacy die or 702’s legacy die.”

So far, the duo is set to perform in Greensboro, North Carolina and Wallingford, Connecticut.

LeMisha is the last surviving member of the Grinstead family.

In 2008, the star’s sister Orish — who was the twin sister of Irish and an original member of 702— died from kidney failure after a tough battle with cancer.

Tragically, LeMisha’s mother, Theresa, passed away in November.

“My sweet mama Theresa gained her wings today. I am still not over losing my sister –now this!” LeMisha captioned a video of her mother dancing.

The R&B star asked fans for their prayers and strength.

“Please continue to pray for me and the rest of my siblings, her siblings, her grandkids, and my dad. We’re going through it, but we are strong!” she added.

MadameNoire is sending love and light to LeMisha during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Quinnes’ Q’ Parker Of 112 Calls For Reunion After Irish Grinstead’s Death, ‘It’s Beyond The Music’