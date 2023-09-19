MadameNoire Featured Video

Quinnes “Q” Parker of the legendary R&B group 112 called for a reunion with his former bandmates, Marvin “Slim” Scandrick and Michael “Mike” Keith, after 702’s Irish Grinstead passed away on Sept. 17. The near-fatal car crash of Brandon Casey from Jagged Edge also inspired the singer to try to make amends with his former groupmates.

In a video posted to Instagram Sept. 18, Parker– who left 112 in 2018 – told fans that he was heartbroken over the news of Irish’s death. The 43-year-old singer died Sunday after a “long battle” with an unknown illness.

“I woke up with a heavy heart this morning,” Parker said as he reflected on the singer’s sudden passing. “My heart and my condolences go out to LeMisha and their entire family. Also, to my sister Meelah. My condolences to you as well.”

Irish’s death wasn’t the only thing weighing heavy on Parker’s heart. The Bad Boy alum told fans he was shaken to the core when Brandon Casey from Jagged Edge shared a chilling image of his near-fatal car crash on Sunday.

“His car was just completely totaled, and he survived. It’s a blessing that he was able to endure the car accident,” Parker said. “It just really had my heart heavy. And so, to Slim and Mike–just call me back. It’s way beyond the music. Just call me back, bro.”

Parker, Mike, Slim and their fourth bandmate, Daron Jones, dominated the ’90s when they signed to Bad Boy Records, helmed by music entrepreneur and philanthropist Diddy. Between 1996 and 2001, the Atlanta-bred quartet dropped hit after hit. Their debut album, 112, featured R&B classics like “Only You” and “Cupid–” which peaked at No.13 on the R&B charts, respectively.

In 1998, the group won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group after they were featured on Diddy’s classic hit “I’ll Be Missing You” alongside Faith Evans. Their raunchy smash, “Peaches & Cream,” was nominated for a Grammy in 2001.

In 2016, the trio reunited for Diddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion tour. The group dropped their 6th studio album, Q, Mike, Slim, Daron, a year later, but a nasty dispute sent Jones and Parker packing in 2018.

During an interview with TMZ, Slim and Mike claimed that Jones and Parker were suing them.

“It’s disappointing what’s going on right now. But the fact of the matter is Slim, and myself are keeping the 112 legacy moving forward. There was a disagreement, and we could not come to a resolution. So their suggestion was, they go one way, and then we’ll go another way,” Mike explained of the rift.

When asked if there was any chance of the group reuniting, Mike said, “No. Not as far as we’re concerned.”

Both celebs were vague about what led to 112’s split, but Slim told TMZ the group’s break up left him heartbroken.

“I don’t understand because I’ve never taken from them. I’ve never cheated on them. I risked everything personally for this brand…I never would have tried to sue my brothers or people that I thought of as brothers.”

With so much devastation going on in the R&B community lately, hopefully, everyone will put their differences aside and reunite. Slim and Mike are currently touring together. It would be great to see Parker and Jones tag along for the rest of the show. The world needs a 112 reunion now more than ever.

