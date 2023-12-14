Congratulations to restauranteur Pinky Cole, who gave birth to her third child Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 3:33 p.m.
The Slutty Vegan owner rushed to Instagram, giving a glimpse at the latest addition to her family and bragging about how blessed her son is due to the repeated threes.
“Yesterday, I gave birth to an Angel baby,” the 36-year-old matriarch wrote in the post’s caption. “12/12 at 3:33 pm. If I needed any reason to know that God is real, here it is. I am officially a mom of three under three!”
Mama Cole’s photo comprised the back of her bundle of joy’s head as medical staff worked on him.
Cole’s husband, Derrick Hayes, founder and CEO of Big Dave’s, in blue scrubs, a hospital bonnet and a mask, held his son wrapped in a white blanket with baby footprints. The father of three shielded his newborn son’s face from the camera in the pinned post. He also acknowledged his son’s birthday and time stamp in the caption, including the king emoji.
Friends of the celebrity couple flooded their comments section, congratulating them on their latest edition. Some even acknowledge the good juju the sun was born in.
“Wow! At 3:33! Sooo dope! I’m so happy for y’all! Congrats on your new bundle of joy! Love you guys!” Naturi Naughton commented under Haye’s post.
“Angle baby!!! Those are some powerful numbers. Y’all did that!!!!!!”
“Powerful birthday and time…healing energy, baby!”
“No way! What numbers!”
“Wow, congrats! 12-12-23 3:33?! Woooooweeeee, blessed prince!!!!”
“A mom of 3 under 3 giving birth at 3:33!! Congrats. You are having an alignment with the number 3!”
Congratulations!!!!” Kandi Burruss commented with a red heart.
“Yay!!! Congratulations. Look at all of that hair.”
“All that hair!!! Can’t wait to start those locs.”
On June 12, Cole surprised the internet with news of her third pregnancy.
Her pregnancy announcement involved a photo of Cole in an off-white chair in a gossamer gown with white ruffles. Gold, cream and white balloons surrounded her as she held her baby bump.
“The first pic explains the second pic,” the entrepreneur explained. “Our third and final child together will make his debut this December 2023! Man said it would be tough to have children…BUT GOD! I have been pregnant every year since 2020…I am a certified baby-making machine at this point.”
In addition to their new bundle of joy, Cole and Hayes parent their daughter D Ella and son Derrick Hayes Jr. All are under 3!
Congrats, Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes!!!
