Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been 100% transparent about her motherhood journey. From pregnancy sex to breastfeeding, she has been an open book. On a recent episode of The Real, she shared that she and Jeezy didn’t wait the recommended six weeks after birth before they got it popping in the bedroom again.

While discussing what turns them on about their significant other, Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed that there was no way she and Jeezy could keep their hands off each other for six weeks.

“No. I think we went two….two weeks,” she said.

Doctors and health experts recommend that new mothers wait four to six weeks after giving birth before having intercourse again. Mayo Clinic says:

The risk of having a complication after delivery is highest during the first two weeks after delivery. But waiting will also give your body time to heal. In addition to postpartum discharge and vaginal tears, you might experience fatigue, vaginal dryness, pain and low sexual desire. If you had a vaginal tear that required surgical repair, you might need to wait longer. Hormonal changes might leave your vagina dry and tender, especially if you’re breast-feeding. You might experience some pain during sex if you’re healing from an episiotomy or perineal tears.

Co-hosts were shocked to hear that they didn’t follow the doctor’s orders.

“Two weeks?! What is happening?!,” Loni Love said in shock. “You know what I am not a doctor and I do not recommend this.”

Mai Jenkins has also spoke about dealing with postpartum anxiety after giving birth to her daughter, Monaco.

“The new mom anxiety is real and I wasn’t prepared for the hit of it,” she told People. “Here I am going through postpartum with worries, with heart palpitations, with an inability to sleep, and I was like, ‘I’m not depressed; I’m actually super stoked and happy, but I’m worried and really anxious and fidgety,’ and I didn’t know what it was.”

Mai Jenkins gave birth in January 2022.