On Oct. 25, speculation sparked on social media shortly after a video captured Nigerian singer Tems chatting and vibing with NFL star Jalen Hurts during the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) were confident the two celebs were flirting as they were filmed shooting the breeze at a dinner table during the prestigious gala, which took place on Oct. 24. Some users expressed excitement about the prospect of Tems dating the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

However, the hype was short-lived. Internet detectives pointed out that Hurts’ longtime girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows was sitting next to him during his conversation with the “Higher” crooner. Some claimed that you could hear the athlete acknowledge Burrows as his “girlfriend” in the short clip.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below.

Before the dinner, Hurts and his beautiful lady stopped to take a few pictures on the red carpet.

Burrows, who is reportedly an AI partner at IBM, stunned in a beautiful black ruched gown with a small cutout exposing her midriff. She beamed alongside her boo Hurts, 25, who opted for a classic suit during the star-studded event.

Tems shutdown the red carpet in a satin, white, floor-length gown courtesy of New York-based designer Danielle Frankel.

On Tuesday, the singer and NFL player were honored at the TIME100 Next Gala to celebrate being one of TIME’s 100 rising stars “defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, and more,” according to a press release. The third annual event was thrown at the lavish midtown event space SECOND in New York City.

Tems was praised for her unique voice and original sound. In February, the 28-year-old bombshell won her first Grammy under the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to Future’s song “Wait For U” featuring Drake. The award-winning hit features a sample of the Nigerian star’s popular R&B smash, “Higher,” which was released in 2020.

Hurts received an accolade from TIME for his historic NFL career. In April, the Houston native signed a $255 million five year contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid football players in history.

During his speech Tuesday, the shining quarterback encouraged all of the TIME honorees to keep honing in on their “talent.”

“When I look at this room I see perspective, I see knowledge, I see perseverance… I just want to personally encourage everyone here to keep going. We are all here for a reason.”

Actor Tyler James Williams, Slutty Vegan CEO Aisha “Pinky” Cole and Ice Spice were a few more celebs that were honored on the TIME100 Next list this year.



