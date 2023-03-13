MadameNoire Featured Video

The 95th Oscars red carpet saw the entertainment industry’s biggest names step out in style for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

One of the most eye-catching looks of the evening came from 27-year-old Nigerian singer Tems. The artist and songwriter, best known for her vocals on “Essence” and “Wait For You,” wore an all-white Lever Couture SS23 ensemble by Ukrainian designer Lessja Verlingieri. The gown included a lengthy train and an ethereal arching headpiece surrounding the singer’s head.

Styled by Dunsin Wright, Tems’ look included silver-toned jewelry and matching open-toed heels.

Tems’ ensemble spurred conversation online after users noticed how her dress “stole the show” for those sitting behind her at the award show’s ceremony. Footage taken inside the Oscars’ venue captured a woman peeping out from behind the singer while trying to see the stage.

One Twitter user argued that the singer’s dress was “inconsiderate,” while another jokingly said, “LMAO I know whoever behind Tems is heated.”

Another defended the singer and said, “You know Tems didn’t mean to block anybody and I’m sure she’ll apologize.”

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one person mused in a now-viral tweet.

Tems is credited as a songwriter on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.” The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever anthem, a tribute to late actor and star Chadwick Boseman, was nominated in the Best Original Song category at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. The track ultimately lost to “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.

See More Looks From The 95th Oscars Red Carpet Down below.

Rihanna