Tristan Thompson is being dragged online again — this time by the sister of his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, Kai Craig.

On Oct. 5, Kai Craig accused the NBA star of being a deadbeat dad to his 6-year-old son, Prince, whom he shares with her model sibling. Kai claimed that Thompson wasn’t showing up to take care of his firstborn son and accused him of showing preferential treatment to the children that he shares with reality TV star Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson, 32, shares 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum with the Good American co-founder.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy. I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai penned in an open letter via her Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot obtained by the EBBM Podcast Oct. 5.

“It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

Kai dropped her bombshell statement right after Kim Kardashian praised the Cleveland Cavaliers alum for being a “good friend” and “good dad” on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

When asked if she was on good terms with Thompson, the SKIMS CEO claimed that the Brampton, Canada native had turned a new leaf since cheating on her sister and fathering another child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

“I know you guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloé is whatever,” the 42-year-old star explained.

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of like being a faithful boyfriend.”

Kim admitted that while Thompson has a “fucked up” track record with Khloé, he has done “so many decent things” to regain her trust over the years. According to the reality TV star, Thompson was there when she was going through her tough divorce with Kanye West.

“When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up,” Kim continued. “He started showing up to the games. He picks Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense — especially when it’s stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that.”

The famous socialite praised the 32-year-old father for growing and evolving, but Kai sang a completely different tune about the athlete in her scathing letter Thursday.

Kai threw shade at Kim for defending the patriarch. “@KimKardashian, I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children,” she wrote. “That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

She also alleged that the baller hadn’t paid for Prince’s tuition or child support in a “very long time.”

“To set the record straight, the child support rumors are INACCURATE! Tristian has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition. He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now.”

The frustrated auntie added, “…Regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money. It’s about the time spent. @RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children.”

Jordan filed paperwork to protect her child support payments over the summer.

In August, Jordan — who reportedly dated Thompson from 2014 to 2016 — filed an “abstract of judgment” in Los Angeles to secure her $40,000 child support payment from the NBA power forward, according to the Daily Mail. The document is used to create a public record in the event that the debt is not honored.

The report noted that Thompson’s salary had taken a hit since his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020.

When the original agreement was filed in 2019, the basketball star was earning an annual salary of $17.7 million with Cleveland. That number dropped after he was transferred to several different teams. His annual salary now reportedly stands at $9.2 million.

Jordan has not responded to her sister’s Instagram post.



