MadameNoire Featured Video

NBA player Tristan Thompson has reportedly reached a paternity settlement with Maralee Nichols, the mother of his 1-year-old son.

Thompson is required to pay Nichols $9,500 in child support and cover some of her legal fees, according to sources who informed TMZ.

Nichols allegedly has full custody of the child and a visitation plan for Thompson is in the works.

Thompson’s name will also be added to the child’s birth certificate, per the outlet’s details.

Thompson is a father of four, including the two he shares with Khloé Kardashian and the one child he has with Jordan Craig.

“I can not believe you are already one,” Nichols penned on Instagram in honor of her and Thompson’s son’s first birthday. “Spending the past 365 days with you has been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel.”

In February, Nichols representative Harvey Englander said, “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Thompson publicly acknowledged being the father of Nichlos’ child in January.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson, 31, penned on social media at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The NBA star also used that moment to apologize to Kardashian for her public embarrassment when the news of his sexual relationship with Nichols and her subsequent pregnancy circulated online.

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Maralee Nichols’ Son’s Name Revealed And Tristan Thompson Is Not Listed On The Birth Certificate”