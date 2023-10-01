MadameNoire Featured Video

Tristan Thompson can’t explain why he treated Khloé Kardashian poorly during the former couple’s relationship.

In the newly debuted fourth season of The Kardashians, the Cleveland Cavaliers player called Khloe his “person” and said he didn’t know why he did her dirty the way he did.

“How come I meet my person [and] I’ve done so many wrong things to them? Like, why put you through that?'” he questioned while speaking with his ex-fiancée, with whom he shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

In another scene from The Kardashians, filmed during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Khloé told her sisters and mother that Tristan had overstayed his welcome at her home. As MadameNoire previously reported, the Good American co-founder revealed during the Season 3 finale of the Hulu series that Tristian and his teenage brother were staying with her after his home experienced weather damage and his mother suddenly passed away.

“It’s been three weeks of him being at my house. He was supposed to be there too. I’ll give him until a month before I say something,” Khloé told the vacationing Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“I am not back together with Tristan. Hate to break it to everybody. But I’m not,” she firmly emphasized in her confessional, according to Hola!

In another snippet from the Season 4 premiere, Khloe told her family she’s looking forward to turning 40 in 2024.

“This is the year I’m shedding, and I’m going to be upgrading,” the 39-year-old said of her last year in her 30s. “Most people are scared to turn 40. I have hated — every day of my 30s has been agony. Like, what the fuck. It’s just a terrible decade. I’m pissed I’m only turning 39 this year.”

“Of course, I’ve had some incredible moments in my 30s. I have two beautiful kids. This has nothing to do with that,” the mother of two explained in her confessional. “Besides that, though, every day has been fucking torture.”

According to People, Khloé filed to divorce her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, in late 2013 after speculation swirled that the basketball player had substance abuse issues and was cheating.

In 2015, despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, Khloé was at Lamar’s side during his hospitalization after an overdose in a brothel. She temporarily paused their divorce but moved forward with their legal split in 2016, when it was ultimately finalized.

Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016. The two revealed in December 2017 that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Around the time Khloé gave birth to True, Tristan was caught in Manhattan cheating on the Good American co-founder. The couple also faced controversy in February 2019 when it was rumored that the athlete cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods.

Tristan and the reality star’s on-again, off-again relationship continued up until 2021 and included more cheating scandals and Tristan having a baby with someone else.

The athlete and Khloé welcomed their son via surrogate in August 2022.

