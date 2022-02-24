MadameNoire Featured Video

Maralee Nichols recently unveiled the name of her and Tristan Thompson’s two-month-old son, Theo Thompson.

The mother posted a photo of herself and baby Theo in matching white outfits on Instagram yesterday with a caption that candidly explained her reasoning for the child’s name and how she felt after finding out she was expecting.

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means “Gift from God,'” Nichols posted on Feb. 23.

“I had never been pregnant before and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe,” Nichols added. “I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

Theo’s birth certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, detailed Nichols gave birth to the child on Dec. 1, in Santa Monica, California.

Nichols shared with the outlet that Thompson’s “name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

As MADAMEOIRE previously reported, the news of the two-month-old’s arrival caused a stir on social media since Nichols claimed her and Tristan’s fling happened while the NBA player was still romantically linked to Khloé Kardashian.

Nichols, a personal trainer, also alleged Tristan wanted her to stay quiet about their love child.

Tristan also has two other young children — daughter, True, 3, whom he shares with Kardashian, and son, Prince, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig.

A player for the Chicago Bulls — recently being traded by Sacramento Kings and waived by the Indiana Pacers — Tristian acknowledged fathering Nichols’ child in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram in January.

Within his message, the NBA player also apologized to Kardashian for publicly embarrassing her again with a cheating scandal.

Earlier this month, Nichols’ representative Harvey Englander claimed Thompson has “done nothing” to support Theo, nor met the child or provide financial assistance since the baby’s birth. Read that story here.