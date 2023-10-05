MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer is the latest star to hop on the viral AI yearbook trend, but some diehard art fans are unhappy to see celebrities like the “Big Boss” participating in the popular fad.

On Oct. 3, Palmer, 30, took to Instagram to share her AI-generated yearbook photos for a bit of fun with fans.

The hilarious app made Palmer look like a boy from high school in the ’90s and early 2000s. It also captured the actress rocking different attire from both eras.

In one AI photo, the Nope star rocked a crispy fade paired with an orange work shirt and a fresh green snapback. Another AI-generated image showed Palmer channeling her inner high school prom king in a white tee and beige suit.

“Why the man me look more correct— I’m hollering omg haha yassssss,” she captioned the funny photo carousel.

Fans of the former Disney star got a kick out of scrolling through the hilarious photobook.

“That blue durag pic just screams ‘where my hug at?'” one user wrote.

Another fan on Instagram penned, “2nd slide is giving Lil Romeo!”

A user named @teestephon claimed that the sixth slide clearly depicted what Palmer’s adorable son Leodis would look like “when he’s older.”

We can see it!

Before she made fans double over with laughter from the male version of her AI-generated yearbook, the “Waiting” artist showed fans how the AI generator transformed her normal state.

The hilarious slideshow featured a photo of the Harvey, Illinois, native as a hot cheerleader and a stunning basketball player, but Palmer wasn’t impressed with the outcome. “Idk y’all.. I feel like mine ain’t me fr,” she penned.

In the comments section, fans shared mixed reactions.

Actress Syleena Johnson teased, “This is what your daughter would look like.”

Another Instagram user penned, “It’s like… it’s you… but not.”

A third fan commented, “Chile, the basketball got me screaming, lmaoooo.”

AI or not, Keke Palmer looks stunning!

The AI yearbook trend is a feature that appears on Epik– an AI photo editing app.

According to NBC News, to bring back the nostalgia of the yearbook season, users must upload eight to 12 selfies. The app transforms those images into silly yearbook photos featuring different styles, looks and poses. It’s free to download, but to use the feature, you’ll need to pay a fee — which can cost anywhere from $5.99 to $9.99.

Naked Beauty Podcast host Brooke DeVard and YouTuber Hila Klein are some stars who have recently used the popular feature.

Some netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have been protesting against the AI Yearbook trend.

While some folks are having fun with the app, a few netizens on social media have called for people to stop using Epik’s yearbook feature. Some netizens alleged that Epik is “stealing” artwork from digital artists online to create their stunning AI yearbook photos.

A few naysayers claimed that it was a slap in the face to people involved in the writers’ strike – who are currently protesting against the use of AI in Hollywood.

The argument draws similarities to the debate that sparked in 2022 when the AI photo app Lensa was called out for using Stable Diffusion to replicate and allegedly “steal” from the existing work of marginalized artists. Stable Diffusion is an open-source AI image synthesis model that generates images using text input. For example, typing “astronaut on a dragon” into SD will typically create an image of exactly that.

Artists of color lit into Lensa for using Stable Diffusion to remix and repurpose their content without compensation or credit.

