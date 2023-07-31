MadameNoire Featured Video

Viola Davis is pressing pause on the production of her upcoming film G20 to show solidarity with individuals affected by the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood. According to Entertainment Weekly, her decision comes just days after the action thriller received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA to continue production as the guild struggles to reach a negotiation with the big wigs of Tinseltown.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” the 57-year-old told Entertainment Weekly on July 29. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the WGA.”

In the action-packed thriller, Davis, who is also producing the film, stars a U.S. President who must fight to protect her family and fellow diplomats after the G20 summit is taken over by terrorists, according to an IMDB synopsis. The Patricia-Riggen-directed project was one of 100 “truly independent” movies and TV shows that received a waiver to continue filming without violating the terms of the strike. Variety noted that “as an MRC production, G20 received a waiver, despite the project’s affiliation with Amazon Prime Video, which is set to distribute the film.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in May, members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike demanding better pay and wages from the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major media companies in the industry. In addition to better pay, members are also pushing to receive “viewership-based streaming residuals” and to “regulate the use of artificial intelligence” in Hollywood projects, according to the WGA’s list of demands.

Davis isn’t the only Black Hollywood star supporting those on the strike’s frontlines.

In May, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson took to X to show her support to all of the actors and writers impacted by the strike. “I am a writer. I’m in the WGA. I’m also on strike! I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers!” the star penned.

During an interview with The Root in May, actress and TV host Sherri Shepherd spoke about the growing pay disparities that impact workers in the streaming industry.

“I completely stand with the writers because I think that all of the streamers and these networks are pulling from old, very, very old archaic rules that don’t benefit writers right now, hell, they hardly benefit actors,” The Jamie Foxx Show alum said.

“I know what I go through when I work for a streamer, you can do something and not come back to work for a year, and it stops you from getting other work. So with writers, you know this ultimately what you write is affecting your longevity, your life, your career,” Shepherd continued.

“You’re taking care of your family. You depend on that money. As you get older and you work hard, it’s not easy to bring thoughts from your head and put them on paper, and so you’re fighting for your rights. Why should all these streamers make all of the money, and you’re looking at your paycheck going? I don’t know if I’ll be able to pay my mortgage over the long run.”

Listen to Sherri Shepherd’s full interview below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaffar Cast As Lead In New Biopic After ‘Worldwide Search’