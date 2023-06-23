MadameNoire Featured Video

Digital artist and AI promotor David Zinyama has taken the internet by storm with his uncannily accurate AI-generated photos of famous “Musicians as Toddlers.”

In early June, the creator posted slideshows filled with baby photos of contemporary and late musicians. The AI snapshots shockingly captured the likeness of each celebrity. Each of the superstars looked exceptionally like themselves but with a cute, bright-eyed and childlike twist.

The first slideshows in the “Musicians as Toddlers” series — posted June 8 — included Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Usher, Kanye West and DJ Khaled.

People freaked out and fawned over how accurate the fake celebrity baby photos were in the post’s comments.

“If I wasn’t told these were AI I’d actually believe they were real pictures. That’s freaky.” “These images have me shook! They are accurate and adorable! 🤗😂” “I love these lol, they’re so cute 😂” “These are spot on, I guessed all of them correctly!🙌🙌🙌”

One user highlighted that some of the skin tones of the toddler celebrities seemed too light. They wrote, “Great work, but why is Kanye the only one with the correct skin color? Snoop, Kendrick, [and] Wayne are dark, dark skin.”

Zinyama is a Manchester, England-based multidisciplinary creator of Zimbabwean descent.

He’s amassed over 35,400 followers on Instagram and 107,000 on TikTok thanks to his artwork, generated by artificial intelligence. According to his LinkedIn account, Sony Music, BBC and Unicef are among the organizations that the digitally-savvy creative has designed work for.

Other faces that the artist nailed in his “Musicians as Toddlers” series were Nas, Aaliyah, James Brown, Burna Boy and Elvis Presley.

Sound off with your favorite of the fake celebrity toddler photos in the comments.

