Could wedding bells be ringing for Jonathan Majors and his rumored girlfriend Meagan Good? Netizens of X, formerly known as Twitter, believe so.

On Sept. 23, Good, 42 and Majors, 34, attended the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala in D.C. After the Harlem actress was done giving a speech, the Lovecraft Country star publicly referred to his boo as “the missus,” sparking marriage chatter online.

The eyebrow-raising moment occurred after Good — who co-hosted Saturday’s Gala alongside actor Lorenz Tate — stepped on stage to rev up the crowd.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good said as the audience let out a big cheer. The moment was caught on camera by TikTok user @VillageCuzzinPoe and shared Sept. 24.

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here, and I love y’all!” she added before turning the mic over to Majors. “Babe, you want to say anything?”

Shy and timid, Majors told the audience, “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

After the Congressional Black Caucus clip soared across X and TikTok, many were confident that Majors had put a ring on Good after hearing him publicly call the Hollywood veteran his “missus.”

“They got married!!” one TikTok user penned.

Another fan – who was confused about the event location— thought that the couple were celebrating their nuptials due to their attire.

“It looks like they got married because he got on a suit and she got on the white dress,” the user named @noseyahhbihh commented.

On X, one netizen claimed that the 42-year-old actress deserved “the ring” due to the support that she’s shown the actor throughout his high-profile assault case.

“I’m wishing them both health and a good relationship,” another supporter chimed in on the missus hysteria. Neither Good nor Majors have confirmed the marriage gossip.

In August, Good and Majors were spotted holding hands as they left 100 Centre Street after the first day of the Creed III star’s assault trial.

As previously reported, on March 25, the Marvel actor was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, alleged that he assaulted her in a taxi as they were traveling back to his Manhattan apartment. The movement coach claimed that she sustained a broken finger and a lacerated ear when the actor allegedly attacked her. Majors has vehemently denied the allegations.

Good has been at Majors’ side throughout his tumultuous case. She accompanied him to the courtroom in June when the actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, released a treasure trove of footage, bank statements, surveillance videos, and witness testimonies that appeared to dispel the assault allegations brought forth by Jabbari.

Jonathan is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 25, according to Variety. Lawyers for the Marvel actor filed a motion to drop the assault case on Sept. 12. The DA’s office has until Oct. 6 to respond, and the defense must reply by Oct. 13.

Majors — who is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment— could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

Relationship rumors about Majors and Good sparked in May after the Hollywood stars were spotted dining together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

Two weeks later, the pair were photographed holding hands while boarding a flight in New York City.

At the time, a source told TMZ that their relationship was “fairly new” and that they had gotten really close quickly.

