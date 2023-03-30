MadameNoire Featured Video

Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault and strangulation following a domestic dispute with a woman on March 25. However, a lawyer for the Creed III star said that there was video and written statements that would clear the actor of any wrongdoing.

On Saturday, Majors was arrested and arraigned in New York City shortly after a dispute with a 30-year-old woman. In a statement to PEOPLE, the star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry maintained that he was “completely innocent” and that the actor was “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Chaudhry said that she and officials were in the process of gathering all of the evidence, which includes “video footage from the vehicle” where the altercation took place and “witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode.”

She also said that there were “two written statements from the woman recanting” the allegations.

TMZ obtained screenshots of several texts sent by the alleged victim which captured her “admitting that she was the one who used physical force against” Majors, Chaudhry said. The texts were sent just hours after the celeb was handcuffed. In the message, the woman said she was upset that Majors was arrested and that she would “make sure nothing happens.”

“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” one of the texts reportedly read, according to Chaudhry. Hours later, the woman claimed she was working hard to push for the district attorney to drop charges against the actor. Chaudhry told the outlet that the woman personally sent the texts to law enforcement.

Here’s what happened leading up to the incident

According to reports, Majors, 33, and the woman got into an argument while in a taxi returning home from a bar in Brooklyn on March 24. Authorities told the outlet that the alleged victim was Majors’ girlfriend.

NYPD officials said the woman grew upset when she saw the Lovecraft Country star texting another woman. When she confronted him, Majors allegedly grabbed her hand and slapped her.

The woman told authorities that the actor put his hands around her neck during their altercation. On March 25, she reported the incident to the police.

According to the outlet, police responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. from an apartment near Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood Saturday. When they arrived at the location, officials found the woman with “visible injuries — including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face.”

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” the NYPD added in a statement. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was arrested Saturday on several charges, including strangulation, assault and harassment. He was released Saturday evening with a limited order of protection. The California native is scheduled to appear in court May 8.

PR expert says video should be released soon to save Majors’ career

The shocking assault allegations come during the actor’s meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom. In February, Majors made his Marvel debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His 2020 role in Lovecraft Country launched his career to new heights. The actor has since appeared in films such as The Harder They Fall, Devotion and Da 5 Bloods.

Gay Rosen, a crisis PR expert, told PEOPLE that to maintain Majors’ shining Hollywood image, video evidence of the alleged assault should be released “as soon as possible.”

“The next few days are critical to this story,” Rosen added. “Anytime there’s a crisis involved, and especially with a celebrity, timing is key. But if in fact, what Majors’ team is saying turns out to not be true, then that’s a whole different story.”

