The wait until the start of Jonathan Majors’ impending domestic violence trial has been extended.

The Creed III star’s trial was pushed back for the second time Sept. 6 during a hearing in New York criminal court that the actor attended virtually, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The trial was supposed to start in early August, then was rescheduled to Sept. 6. The latest push on the beginning of the trial came after Majors’ attorneys cited issues with a certificate of compliance filed by the prosecution, who is reportedly ready for trial. The legal camp going against Majors is the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to Deadline.

Majors faces misdemeanor harassment and assault charges in connection to an incident March 25 in New York that resulted in his arrest.

Grace Jabbari — a 30-year-old white dancer — was in stable condition with minor injuries when she reached the hospital after the incident. The altercation between Majors and the dancer, an alleged ex-girlfriend, happened in lower Manhattan.

Following his arrest, Majors and his legal team claimed Jabarri was the aggressor in their dispute. In addition to claiming the dancer was “drunk and hysterical” during their row, the Hollywood star also said she caused him “pain and bleeding.”

“Ms. Jabbari claims that Mr. Majors assaulted her in a car in Chinatown around 12:00 a.m. on March 25, 2023, and during this incident, Mr. Majors broke her finger and lacerated her ear. We have proof that this is a complete lie,” the actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, wrote to Judge Rachel S. Pauley April 18.

Jabbari was granted a protection order against the 34-year-old Marvel Universe star, and the latter is required to prohibit all contact with her. At Wednesday’s court hearing, Judge Pauley emphasized the avoidance ruling.

“Between now and the next court date no contact whatsoever with the complainant in this case, and stay in touch with your attorneys,” the presiding official reportedly said before wishing the actor, “Good luck.”

Chaudhry previously claimed Majors is “completely innocent” and being subjected to a “witch hunt” due to “the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

The actor pled not guilty and faces up to a year in prison if convicted. His next court date related to the case is Sept. 15 — and it’s expected that a trial date will be set.

Majors attended a court hearing in early August with his rumored girlfriend, Megan Good. The Harlem actress also accompanied him to the courtroom in late June.

