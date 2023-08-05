MadameNoire Featured Video

Jonathan Majors appeared in court on Aug. 3 for the first day of his domestic violence trial, but Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey pushed the start date back to Sept. 6., Deadline reported.

According to the outlet, Majors’ legal team requested more time to investigate the assault and harassment allegations stemming from his March 25 arrest. As previously reported, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, alleged that the star assaulted her as they were driving in a car near Chinatown on the night of the incident.

Jabbari, a London-based movement coach, who helped train the Hollywood star while filming this year’s Ant-Man, alleged that she sustained a broken finger and a lacerated ear when the Lovecraft Country alum attacked her. Majors has vehemently denied the allegations.

Due to an order of protection, the star is not allowed to contact Jabbari. Majors could face up to a year in prison if found guilty of his assault and harassment charges.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old attended his court appearance at 100 Centre Street holding hands with his rumored girlfriend Meagan Good. The 41-year-old Harlem actress wore a pair of black shades and an elegant white dress as she walked alongside the actor. At one point, Good flashed a smile as she walked past the paparazzi.

In a statement released Thursday, Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, said police were prepared to arrest Jabbari when she “sets foot back in New York.”

“For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” Chaudhry added. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

According to an affidavit obtained by Insider, on June 21, Majors filed a domestic incident report against Jabbari, in which he detailed his side of what happened on the night of their dispute. He alleged that the movement coach was “drunk and hysterical” during their argument. He also claimed that she caused “pain and bleeding” after scratching and slapping him.

After their “fight spilled out into traffic,” the Marvel star claimed that he “hoisted” Jabbari back into the car. “I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car,” he stated in the report.

During a court appearance on Jun 20, Chaudhry unleashed a treasure trove of footage, bank statements, surveillance videos and witness testimonies that appeared to dispel the assault allegations brought forth by Jabbari.

One surveillance video reportedly showed the movement coach fist-pumping, drinking and charging multiple rounds of expensive drinks to Majors’ credit card with her right hand, the same hand she alleged the actor injured during their dispute. Chaudhry also revealed that the court would get to hear a testimony from a bartender that interacted with Jabbari on the night in question.

The attorney said that she believed “racism” may have played a driving force in Majors’ hasty arrest by NYPD officials. Body camera footage showed a white officer asking Jabbari repeatedly if Majors hit her. At one point during the interrogation, one of the six white responding officers grabbed his throat and mimicked a choking movement as if forcing Jabbari to admit that the actor strangled her.

