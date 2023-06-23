MadameNoire Featured Video

Priya Chaudhry, the high-power defense lawyer for Jonathan Majors has shared new evidence about the Marvel star’s ongoing assault case that could help to absolve the allegations against him, and Black Twitter has been talking up a storm about the juicy details.

On June 20, Majors walked into a Manhattan courtroom holding hands with his rumored new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, before taking to the stand with Chaudhry to maintain his innocence.

During an intense testimony, the actor remained silent as his lawyer unleashed a treasure trove of footage, bank statements, surveillance videos and witness testimonies that appeared to dispel the assault allegations brought forth by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

“Ms. Jabbari claims that Mr. Majors assaulted her in a car in Chinatown around 12:00 a.m. on March 25, 2023, and during this incident, Mr. Majors broke her finger and lacerated her ear,” Chaudhry wrote in a letter to Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Rachel S. Pauley on April 18.

“We have proof that this is a complete lie,” the legal aid told the courtroom on Tuesday, according to Insider.

Inside the vehicle

Initially, Jabbari told authorities that Majors was assaulted while in a taxi as they were returning from a bar in Brooklyn.

But the driver, whose name remains anonymous, said that the California native never raised his voice or lifted a finger at Jabbari. In Chaudhry’s April letter to court officials, the lawyer revealed that Jabbari told officers she had started a fight with Majors “because she saw a text from another girl” and wanted to see his phone.

The London-based movement coach, who helped train the Hollywood star while filming this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, grabbed at his phone out of jealousy and began to hit the actor. The driver pulled the car over, hoping to diffuse the situation, but Jabbari’s reportedly rage escalated.

Video footage of the argument obtained by Insider showed Majors attempting to flee from his then-girlfriend when the vehicle stopped. According to Chaudhry, Jabbari pulled the celeb so hard that his coat ripped in two as he was struggling to break free.

“And he’s, you know, a big guy, and she’s pulling him so hard that she pulls his body into the car,” the lawyer added.

Even in the midst of Jabbari’s chaotic behavior, the footage showed Majors keeping his cool when a group of fans came up to take selfies with him.

The video also captured Jabbari pulling her hair back into a bun and fiddling with her tresses with her right hand, the same hand that she claimed the actor injured during their spat in the vehicle.

“She ties her hair into a knot. If your finger was broken, and you went to tie your hair in a knot, it would hurt,” the attorney argued.

Black Twitter users wondered if the woman that caused Jabbari to get angry was Meagan Good.

The celebs were first spotted dining together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles on May 6, nearly two months after the assault incident was reported. Two weeks later, the lovely pair were photographed holding hands while boarding a flight in New York City. Neither Good nor Majors have confirmed their relationship, but a source previously said that their budding romance was “fairly new.”

A few Twitter users weren’t too happy to see Good debuting her new relationship with the actor amid his turbulent domestic violence case. Naysayers called the actress “crazy” and “delusional” for supporting the star at his court appearance Tuesday.

Several fans said they were happy to see Good sticking beside Majors during his difficult case.

The details for Jabbari don’t look good, as she reportedly partied the night away at Loosies after her dispute with Majors.

After their dispute in Chinatown, Majors went to a hotel on the Upper East Side, and Jabbari traveled to a nightclub called Loosies to continue partying.

Several witnesses and surveillance footage showed Jabbari fist-pumping, dancing, drinking, and charging multiple rounds of expensive drinks to Majors’ credit card.

In the two-hour-long footage, Jabbari showed no signs of injury to her right hand, Chaudhry said. More details about her wild nightlife escapade at Loosies will be revealed when a bartender that interacted with her takes the stand in August.

Chaudhry told Insider that the bartender saw Jabbari “having a great time” during her night out at Loosies. Notably, the bar staffer recalled seeing no bruises or blood on the coach’s ear and finger.

“Her finger is not broken, and her ear is not lacerated” after the street corner dispute, the defense lawyer added.

Chaudhry believes police jumped to conclusions without properly investigating the matter.

In her letter to officials, Chaudhry maintained that Jabbari injured herself nearly seven hours after her fight with Majors.

After she read a breakup text from the star, Jabbari left the nightclub and stumbled back to Major’s penthouse apartment drunk. According to Chaudhry, she sent the actor “angry jealous text messages,” accusing him of cheating and begging for the celeb to return her calls and texts.

She also sent a suicide message that startled Majors when he finally looked at his phone the next morning. Surveillance footage showed that the actor rushed into his penthouse around 11:13 a.m. Upstairs, a bedroom door was locked. When he couldn’t manage to open it, the California native called a handyman to help pry the door open.

Inside, the Creed III star and the handyman found Jabbari passed out on the floor of a walk-in closet, Chaudhry said.

“Her right ear was bloody, and the knuckles of her right middle finger were swollen and bright purple. There was vomit on the bed and a bottle of sleeping pills nearby,” the defense lawyer said. Majors quickly called 911 to tend to Jabbari’s injuries. Chaudhry believes that Jabbari fell into the closet after her long night of drinking and consuming sleeping pills.

“I have a witness who was on the phone with Mr. Majors when he found her unconscious body, gasped, and called 911,” Chaudhry confirmed to Insider.

Racism may have played a factor in Majors’ arrest, Chaudhry says.

When authorities and first responders arrived, police body camera footage captured a bewildered and disoriented Jabbari asking authorities, “What happened to my finger?”

According to Majors’ attorney, the movement coach was looking down at her finger as if discovering the injury for the first time.

When NYPD officials asked how she sustained her bloody ear and cut finger, Jabbari told the officials, “I don’t know” almost 19 times, according to the footage.

Struggling to recall her memory, Jabbari said she had drank so much that she threw up when she returned to Majors’ penthouse. She admitted to taking several sleeping “tablets” during her drunken stupor.

But as she continued to share details about the dispute, authorities kept asking if Majors hit or punched her. At one point during the interrogation, one of the six white responding officers grabbed his throat and mimicked a choking movement as if forcing Jabbari to admit that Majors strangled her. In the video, she showed no signs of visible injury to her neck, Chaudhry noted.

Black Twitter users sounded off about the major tidbit online. Some users were shocked that NYPD officials would abet Jabbari to make false allegations about her injuries. Users were also pissed that even when the actor called to help save Jabbari’s life, he was arrested and blamed for her injuries.

A few angry netizens called the movement instructor a Karen and claimed that in due time, the new evidence would prove she was lying about her assault at the hands of the Hollywood star.

There’s a sad history of Black men being falsely accused of assault by white women.

If the assumption is true, Jonathan Majors wouldn’t be the first Black man to be falsely accused of assault allegations. There’s a whole history of white women using the power of their perceived innocence to lock brothers up for decades. Unfortunately, the justice system plays a large role in coddling their tears of white fragility.

The Exonerated Five—formerly known as the Central Park Five, were charged and wrongfully convicted for the assault and rape of Trisha Meili, a white woman who was attacked while jogging in Central Park on the night of April 19, 1989. Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam were coached, threatened and coerced into making guilty confessionals. All five victims served nearly 13 years in prison for a crime they did not commit. In 2002, all five of the men received justice when serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes admitted to attacking Meili. DNA tests also confirmed that he committed the horrific assault.

We know of the egregious beating and torture of Emmett Till, an unthinkable attack that occurred after a white woman named Carolyn Bryant accused the innocent 14-year-old Chicago native of grabbing her. But the story of the Groveland Four is another miscarriage of injustice that often goes untold.

The police shooting and imprisonment of the Groveland Four still haunt community members living in the central Florida town. In 1949, Ernest Thomas, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin were accused of raping a woman in Groveland. The men were between 16 and 26 when they were slammed with a hefty sentence for the assault.

Evidence later revealed that an officer named Willis McCall falsely pinned the rape on all four Black men to take the heat off of his involvement in an illegal gambling operation. Bill Gladson, a Florida state attorney that pushed for officials to posthumously exonerate all four victims in 2021, told NPR it was possible Shepherd was also involved in the illegal gambling scheme, and that Officer McCall may have used the rape as a way to keep Shepherd from revealing his involvement in the crime-riddled scheme.

Additionally, Gladson discovered that James Yates, a deputy who served as a primary witness, fabricated evidence to place the blame on all four men.

In 1951, McCall fatally shot Shepherd and wounded Irvin while driving them to a second trial after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned their original convictions, arguing that no evidence had been presented to substantiate the allegations. But the sheriff alleged that the duo tried to escape from the vehicle when he opened fire.

Irwin was eventually sentenced to life in prison and died in 1969, one year after he was paroled. “Greenlee, also sentenced to life, was paroled in 1962 and died in 2012,” NPR noted. Thomas never had a chance to defend himself. The Florida native was fatally shot by an angry mob shortly after the rape accusation made headlines.

In November 0f 2021, administrative Judge Heidi Davis posthumously exonerated all four men, a move that Thomas’ nephew Aaron Newsom said he never thought he’d see in his lifetime.

“We are blessed. I hope that this is a start because a lot of people didn’t get this opportunity. A lot of families didn’t get this opportunity. Maybe they will,” Newsom tearfully added. “This country needs to come together.”

