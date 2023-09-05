MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sept. 4, the Crazy In Love star welcomed her precious baby boy, Chrisean Malone. The first time momma shared the beautiful moment with fans on Instagram Live. Surrounded by her mother and big sister Tessa, the aspiring rapper recorded every last bit of her delivery from her intense contractions to her funny jokes with family and hospital staff.

At one point during the delivery, the Baltimore native hilariously asked the doctor if her “coochie” was going to “stretch.”

“It’s made to stretch!” a family member shouted as they encouraged the nervous momma to keep pushing. Just before the baby popped out, Rock yelled, “Get that n—a out!”

After giving birth to her new bundle of joy, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Story to reveal her son’s name. “Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy,” the happy matriarch penned.

The proud momma shared her first sweet bonding moment with her son Chrisean Malone on Instagram Live.

Rock also went live to share a sweet bonding moment with her son. As she held the baby close, the happy star properly introduced herself to the little one. “Hi, my name is Chrisean. I’m your mom, and I love you so much,” Rock said as she swaddled the cutie patootie. “It’s so crazy because you started a whole riot before you got here like I was going through so much. This is like the purest thing ever.”

Chrisean Jr. may have inherited a few features from his poppa, Blueface, who stands at a towering six-foot-three. According to Rock, the sweet baby boy has “big feet” and “big hands.”

“So, he’s going to be tall,” she told fans.

Blueface wasn’t present for the delivery.

Speaking of Blueface, the “Thotiana” rapper wasn’t present for Rock’s beautiful delivery. Over the weekend, the Cali native appeared to be in Miami partying up with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. On Sunday, the father of three flooded his Instagram Story with video footage of him and his baby momma flexin’ in the club with bottles as they danced the night away.

It seems like Rock was prepared for the worst prior to giving birth. In fact, during an Instagram Live session in August, the Zeus Network star said she didn’t want her toxic baby daddy in the room during her delivery. “He cannot be there while I’m pushing the baby out, sorry. That shit is intentional. That shit is intense. I need love, real love,” she told fans.

“I don’t need a n—a ready to whip a camera out because his career is dying. I need real love. I’m setting boundaries. Of course, you can see your kid. I don’t need no child support. I don’t need no support from you. I don’t. I don’t want nobody,” the mother of one added.

Man, we never thought we’d see the day. Congrats to Chrisean Rock! Motherhood looks amazing on you.

