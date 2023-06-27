Before we get into Chrisean Rock’s wig debacle… get into our red-carpet action from the BET Awards 2023.

Chrisean had fans laughing up a storm about her latest video on TikTok. On June 25, the controversial internet star posted a clip of herself having a full-on wig malfunction while en route to the 2023 BET Awards.

In the short video, the pregnant reality TV star flashed her invite to the camera as she griped about her unsecured wig. “I’m sorry I can’t do it,” the Blue Girls Club alum told her fellow Zeus Network co-star Natalie Nunn as her wig flew off of her scalp.

Nunn wasn’t thrilled about Chrisean bailing on her last minute. “Now I don’t have a date. Now I got to be by myself. I’m going to sit by myself,” the Bad Boys Club producer complained.

The soon-to-be momma still didn’t back down. Chrisean continued on nagging about her faulty wig. “I’m sorry that wig came off y’all. I can’t do it,” the aspiring rapper said right before she turned the camera around to show off her pesky install and cornrows.

In the comments section, fans poked a bit of fun at the influencer’s wig malfunction.

“Come on now, Rock, a hair stylist should be on standby. Glue dat shit down and shine, baby,” one user joked.

Another person commented, “No emergency hairstylist?” followed by a few laughing emojis.

A slew of fans also encouraged Chrisean to still go and have fun at the award ceremony.

“Girl, you better go!” commented one stan.

Another user wrote to the influencer, “Just go and have fun!”

Well, all of the kind comments must have gotten to the pregnant rap star because she ended up attending the BET Awards, after all.

Rock was photographed sitting in the front with Florida hitmaker Sexyy Redd, wearing a light yellow jewel embroidered bra with her wig intact and her big baby bump on full display. The star, who currently appears to be separated from her on-and-off again boyfriend, Blueface, rocked the unique top with a satin floor-length skirt that featured a long slit. The silky skirt was decked out in a body chain and a few shiny embellishments.

It looked like she was having fun, too. You go, Chrisean!

